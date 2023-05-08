Cape Clear Ferries launch summer schedule for West Cork

Cape Clear Ferries has announced its summer schedule for West Cork, taking in Baltimore, Cape Clear Island, The Fastnet Rock and Schull.

The announcement comes amid considerable excitement at the launch of the newest addition to their fleet – the ‘Carraig Aonair’, formerly known as the Spirit of Doolin.

The weatherproof ferry built to withstand unpredictable Irish weather conditions is certified to carry 200 passengers to the country’s most southerly point.

Just in time for summer, visitors can circumnavigate the iconic Fastnet Rock Lighthouse in the comfortable surrounds of the new ferry with large saloon windows offering panoramic 360 views from both inside and out.

Pictured at the launch of Cape Clear Ferries’ new-200 passenger fast ferry (the Carraig Aonair) and summer schedule for West Cork were Karen and Brendan Cottrell. Picture: Miki Barlok

The Fastnet Tour has received many awards, most recently receiving the Wild Atlantic Way’s Tourism Business of the Year in 2022.

The tour has also been named among the top tours in Ireland by National Geographic and has topped the bill as an outstanding West Cork Maritime Tourism experience.

Speaking about the launch of the summer schedule, Karen Cottrell from Cape Clear Ferries said: “There is always great excitement and anticipation ahead of our regular schedule launches at the beginning of the summer season, but this year we are thrilled to have the option to provide faster and more frequent tours around the famous Fastnet Rock – the tallest and widest rock lighthouse in Ireland and the UK.

This offers a brilliant backdrop for great family adventures - sailing around the towering rock, savouring its rich history and magnificent location, often seeing whales, dolphins and basking sharks en route.

“Passengers can also then visit the picturesque Cape Clear Island and the Queen of Carbery’s Hundred Isles, while those who want to take the tour as the sun sets can avail of our hugely popular twilight tours which return again this year.” She said the team is “immensely proud” of their services and the success of the tours to date.

“We are immensely proud of our regular year-round ferry service, our tours, our iconic rock, our wonderful Cape Clear Island and the surrounding islands collectively known as Carbery 100 Isles.

“The success of the tour to date is the result of a collective and unified approach from both ourselves and the small local communities that we work so closely with to provide the best possible experience for everyone who travels on our ferries.

“We are privileged to have a loyal and experienced crew with a core of lifelong seafarers from the locality and with a deep sense of commitment to the community they serve, mar a deir an seanfhocal, ‘Ní neart go cur le chéile’,” she concluded.

Cape Clear Ferries’ recognisable orange ferries connect Baltimore and Schull to Cape Clear Island daily from June to August.

Further information on the summer schedule, current customised tours and reservations for the Cape Clear/Baltimore route, Schull/Cape Clear/Fastnet route is available at www.capeclearferries.com.