Sun, 07 May, 2023 - 14:17

Works underway to restore water to hundreds of properties in Cork following burst watermain

In a statement, Uisce Éireann said that dedicated water service crews have mobilised and repairs are expected to be completed by 5pm this evening.
Sun, 07 May, 2023 - 14:17

Works are underway to repair a burst watermain in Cork which has left hundreds of properties without water.

Amy Nolan

Works are underway to repair a burst watermain in Cork which has left hundreds of properties without water.

Uisce Éireann said it has identified a burst in a watermain in the Kerry Pike area and is working with Cork County Council to restore water as quickly as possible to approximately 500 properties.

In a statement, the water services company said that dedicated water service crews have mobilised and repairs are expected to be completed by 5pm this evening.

It typically takes two to three hours after repairs have been completed to restore normal supply to all affected customers.

Uisce Éireann has advised that, in order to ensure the safety of the public and crews carrying out the repairs to the burst, traffic management will be in place and will be clearly signposted.

Uisce Éireann operations lead, Niall O’Riordan said the repairs are being conducted “as quickly and efficiently as possible” to minimise disruption to the community and restore water for all customers.

“We understand the inconvenience unplanned outages can have on customers and we appreciate your patience as we work to return the water supply to homes and businesses as quickly as possible,” he added.

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Uisce Éireann receive direct communications from the company for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours.

Uisce Éireann’s customer care team is available to help 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact the company on Twitter @IWCare with any queries.

For further updates see the Uisce Éireann website www.water.ie.

Cork water service workers ballot for industrial action

