The history of three historic bridges in Cork city explored 

The city’s newest bridge was recently lifted into place over the N40 with the new structure set to connect Grange to Tramore Valley Park when it opens to the public.

People had been asked to get involved in the naming process for the bridge which will accommodate pedestrians and cyclists, with the public consultation coming to a close last week.

With the recent installation of the new structure, this week’s Nostalgia takes a look back at three of the city’s most traversed bridges.

Amongst them is the iconic Shakey Bridge, formally known as Daly’s Bridge.

Completed in 1926 and opened in 1927, the Shakey Bridge was constructed by the London-based David Rowell & Company to the specification of Stephen W. Farrington, the then Cork City Engineer.

Built to replace an old ferry crossing at the location, the residents of Sunday’s Well had lobbied for 19 years to see the construction of the bridge after the ferry went out of business in the first decade of the 1900s.

Significant restoration works to the beloved structure took place between 2019 and 2020 when it was refurbished, repainted and given a new lease of life.

Peace Commissioner Mr M. O'Driscoll officially opening Daly's Bridge (otherwise known as the 'Shakey' Bridge) at Sunday's Well in 1927.

In the heart of the city centre, the foundation stone for St Patrick’s Bridge was laid on July 25, 1788.

However, as historian Kieran McCarthy notes, the bridge was beset by an incident in early 1789.

“Unfortunately, on 17 January 1789, disaster occurred as a flood swept through the Lee Valley.

“A boat tied up at Carroll’s Quay, then Sand’s Quay, broke loose and crashed against the uncompleted centre arch or keystone and destroyed it.

“The bridge was rebuilt and christened on 29 September 1789,” Mr McCarthy states on his Cork Heritage website.

“In November 1853, disaster happened again when St Patrick’s Bridge was swept away by another flood. The rebuilding of the new bridge was conducted by architect John Benson.”

In late 1859 the new St Patrick’s Bridge was opened and christened but the bridge would face yet another misfortune when it was struck again by a ship.

It was built back up and was opened in December 1861. In recent years it underwent €1.2m repair and rehabilitation works.

St Patrick's Bridge pictured in 1956.

Elsewhere in the city, it’s been almost 51 years since Parnell Bridge near City Hall was completed.

The quarter-of-a-million pound structure was officially opened on May 24, 1971, by the then Lord Mayor of Cork, Peter Barry.

Official opening of the new Parnell Bridge by Lord Mayor Peter Barry in 1971.

Three years, prior an older Parnell Bridge was closed over safety concerns that the structure could not hold the ever-increasing traffic through Cork City.

The old swivel bridge was demolished and replaced by a new three-lane structure. That day on May 24, large crowds lined the quays at both sides of the river to watch the grand opening.