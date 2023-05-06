Sat, 06 May, 2023 - 15:17

The history of three historic bridges in Cork city explored 

With Cork's newest bridge now firmly in place, Amy Nolan takes a look back at some of the historical bridges in Cork. 
The history of three historic bridges in Cork city explored 

The city’s newest bridge was recently lifted into place over the N40 with the new structure set to connect Grange to Tramore Valley Park when it opens to the public.

Amy Nolan

The city’s newest bridge was recently lifted into place over the N40 with the new structure set to connect Grange to Tramore Valley Park when it opens to the public.

People had been asked to get involved in the naming process for the bridge which will accommodate pedestrians and cyclists, with the public consultation coming to a close last week.

With the recent installation of the new structure, this week’s Nostalgia takes a look back at three of the city’s most traversed bridges.

Amongst them is the iconic Shakey Bridge, formally known as Daly’s Bridge.

Completed in 1926 and opened in 1927, the Shakey Bridge was constructed by the London-based David Rowell & Company to the specification of Stephen W. Farrington, the then Cork City Engineer.

Built to replace an old ferry crossing at the location, the residents of Sunday’s Well had lobbied for 19 years to see the construction of the bridge after the ferry went out of business in the first decade of the 1900s.

Significant restoration works to the beloved structure took place between 2019 and 2020 when it was refurbished, repainted and given a new lease of life.

Peace Commissioner Mr M. O'Driscoll officially opening Daly's Bridge (otherwise known as the 'Shakey' Bridge) at Sunday's Well in 1927.
Peace Commissioner Mr M. O'Driscoll officially opening Daly's Bridge (otherwise known as the 'Shakey' Bridge) at Sunday's Well in 1927.

In the heart of the city centre, the foundation stone for St Patrick’s Bridge was laid on July 25, 1788.

However, as historian Kieran McCarthy notes, the bridge was beset by an incident in early 1789.

“Unfortunately, on 17 January 1789, disaster occurred as a flood swept through the Lee Valley.

“A boat tied up at Carroll’s Quay, then Sand’s Quay, broke loose and crashed against the uncompleted centre arch or keystone and destroyed it.

“The bridge was rebuilt and christened on 29 September 1789,” Mr McCarthy states on his Cork Heritage website.

“In November 1853, disaster happened again when St Patrick’s Bridge was swept away by another flood. The rebuilding of the new bridge was conducted by architect John Benson.”

In late 1859 the new St Patrick’s Bridge was opened and christened but the bridge would face yet another misfortune when it was struck again by a ship.

It was built back up and was opened in December 1861. In recent years it underwent €1.2m repair and rehabilitation works.

St Patrick's Bridge pictured in 1956. 
St Patrick's Bridge pictured in 1956. 

Elsewhere in the city, it’s been almost 51 years since Parnell Bridge near City Hall was completed.

The quarter-of-a-million pound structure was officially opened on May 24, 1971, by the then Lord Mayor of Cork, Peter Barry.

Official opening of the new Parnell Bridge by Lord Mayor Peter Barry in 1971.
Official opening of the new Parnell Bridge by Lord Mayor Peter Barry in 1971.

Three years, prior an older Parnell Bridge was closed over safety concerns that the structure could not hold the ever-increasing traffic through Cork City.

The old swivel bridge was demolished and replaced by a new three-lane structure. That day on May 24, large crowds lined the quays at both sides of the river to watch the grand opening.

More in this section

Irish Rail add extra services for Cork’s big clash with Tipperary Irish Rail add extra services for Cork’s big clash with Tipperary
Kidney recipient gets jail for repeated thefts while drunk Kidney recipient gets jail for repeated thefts while drunk
Water restrictions remain in place for Clonakilty tonight  Water restrictions remain in place for Clonakilty tonight 
nostalgia
<p>Mairéad Cummins and Annmarie O'Donovan taking part in the Darkness into Light swim at Fountainstown. Picture: David Creedon</p>

Pictures: People all across Cork turn out in force to support Darkness into Light events

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more