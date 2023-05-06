Sat, 06 May, 2023 - 17:00

Pair face sentence for violent robbery of pensioner

The two accused were remanded in continuing custody.
Pair face sentence for violent robbery of pensioner

Sentencing of two men for the violent robbery of a 93-year-old Cork woman of her pension has had to be further adjourned until May 9.

Sentencing of two men for the violent robbery of a 93-year-old Cork woman of her pension has had to be further adjourned until May 9.

Prosecution barrister, Donal O’Sullivan, said because of the age of the injured party, the gardaí who investigated the case were very keen that the court would hear the sentencing evidence as a matter of some urgency.

It was not possible to reach the case yesterday because of other court business. Judge Catherine Staines listed the case for 9.30am on May 9 at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

The two accused were remanded in continuing custody. Damian Fitzgerald, aged 35, of Inniscarra Rd, Fair Hill, Cork, and Damien Long, aged 43, of Ardbhaile, Mayfield, Cork, first pleaded not guilty to robbing the woman. A jury had to be sworn in for a trial before Judge Helen Boyle at Cork Circuit Criminal Court. However, just as the trial was ready to begin their lawyers asked for the accused to be rearraigned. Fitzgerald and Long then pleaded guilty to the charge of robbing the woman of her handbag with €588 in cash, purse, bank cards, driving licence, public service card, house keys, car keys and phone.

It was alleged previously that the injured party had collected a double pension in advance of Christmas at a post office in Cork and that she was knocked to the ground and dragged by two attackers who robbed her on November 9 2022 at Charlemont Tce, Wellington Rd, Cork.

More in this section

Pictures: People all across Cork turn out in force to support Darkness into Light events Pictures: People all across Cork turn out in force to support Darkness into Light events
Irish Rail add extra services for Cork’s big clash with Tipperary Irish Rail add extra services for Cork’s big clash with Tipperary
Kidney recipient gets jail for repeated thefts while drunk Kidney recipient gets jail for repeated thefts while drunk
cork court
Bargain hunters queue up outside city centre clothing shop holding clear out sale before it closes

Bargain hunters queue up outside city centre clothing shop holding clear out sale before it closes

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more