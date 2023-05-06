Pair face sentence for violent robbery of pensioner

Sentencing of two men for the violent robbery of a 93-year-old Cork woman of her pension has had to be further adjourned until May 9.

Prosecution barrister, Donal O’Sullivan, said because of the age of the injured party, the gardaí who investigated the case were very keen that the court would hear the sentencing evidence as a matter of some urgency.

It was not possible to reach the case yesterday because of other court business. Judge Catherine Staines listed the case for 9.30am on May 9 at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

The two accused were remanded in continuing custody. Damian Fitzgerald, aged 35, of Inniscarra Rd, Fair Hill, Cork, and Damien Long, aged 43, of Ardbhaile, Mayfield, Cork, first pleaded not guilty to robbing the woman. A jury had to be sworn in for a trial before Judge Helen Boyle at Cork Circuit Criminal Court. However, just as the trial was ready to begin their lawyers asked for the accused to be rearraigned. Fitzgerald and Long then pleaded guilty to the charge of robbing the woman of her handbag with €588 in cash, purse, bank cards, driving licence, public service card, house keys, car keys and phone.

It was alleged previously that the injured party had collected a double pension in advance of Christmas at a post office in Cork and that she was knocked to the ground and dragged by two attackers who robbed her on November 9 2022 at Charlemont Tce, Wellington Rd, Cork.