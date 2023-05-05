More than 1,600 Ukrainian children now attending Cork schools

THE number of Ukrainian pupils in Cork City and county schools has surpassed 1,600, according to the Department of Education.

As of Sunday, April 30, 15,458 Ukrainian pupils were enrolled in primary and secondary schools across Ireland.

9,987 pupils are in primary schools, while 5,471 are in post-primary schools.

In Cork, 1,606 Ukrainian children are enrolled in schools across the city and county — 1,076 at primary level and 530 at post-primary level.

These figures represent an increase of 23 Ukrainian students attending primary and post-primary schools in Cork City and county, compared to the previous month.

There has been an increase of 18 Ukrainian students attending primary school, while five more students are attending post-primary schools in Cork City and county.

The department said that there is an enrolment rate of 89% among Ukrainian children aged 5-18.

To assist with the transition of Ukrainian students and their families into Irish schools, Regional Education and Language Teams (REALT) continue to operate, hosted by the 16 regional education and training boards around Ireland and staffed by regionally-based education support personnel.

Separately, 64 modular homes will be handed over in Ballinure, Mahon, on Thursday, May 18, with Ukrainian families expected to move in mid-June.

The Office of Public Works (OPW) and the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration, and Youth are rolling out a national housing programme, which will house 2,000 Ukrainians in modular homes at a number of sites nationwide.

Ciarán O’Connor, of the OPW, told the Oireachtas housing committee last Tuesday that the units were delivered fully fitted out. Mr O’Connor added that the first group of units will be handed over in a fortnight.