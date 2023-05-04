Munster Rugby submits revised plans for new Centre of Excellence in Cork

MUNSTER Rugby has submitted revised plans for its Centre of Excellence in Cork with a slight modification to the original application which was approved in 2019.

Cork City Council had previously granted conditional planning permission to the IRFU Munster branch for the construction of an indoor training facility at Musgrave Park.

This new facility at the Pearse Road end of the stadium is set to include a synthetic all-weather playing surface, gymnasium, dressing rooms, treatment rooms, a kitchen, public toilets and storage space.

The plans also include a new single-storey ticketing booth and increased parking for both cars and buses.

The planned new facility is to be built primarily for Munster’s underage and development sides and will also serve the surrounding community and be available to local clubs, schools and community groups.

Munster Rugby is now seeking to incorporate office space within the new development, with a new planning application recently lodged with city council.

A document accompanying the application states that since the permission was granted for the new facility in 2019, Munster Rugby has “assessed the evolving operational requirements of Musgrave Park”.

The office space within the new development, if given the go-ahead, would replace the existing single storey office building to the south of Musgrave Park.

The document states that Munster Rugby has no objection to a condition being imposed to restrict the use of the office space for use by IRFU Munster – a condition that was stipulated when it was granted permission for the existing offices in 2012.

It says the proposed development is “almost identical” to that which Munster Rugby already has permission to construct, “with the only difference being the insertion of a mezzanine floor to facilitate the incorporation and relocation of Munster Rugby’s offices”.

“Apart from the requirement to control the use of the proposed offices we do not consider the proposed Centre of Excellence building raises any new planning considerations and the incorporation of office within the previously permitted will allow for the most sustainable use of the proposed new building and for operational efficiencies for Munster Rugby,” the document continues.

A decision on the application is due by June 19.