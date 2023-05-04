Reservoir works to cause disruptions in Cork village

Reservoir upgrade works may cause water supply and traffic disruptions to a Cork village early next week, Uisce Éireann has warned.

The water utility company, which rebranded from Irish Water at the start of the year, said the disruptions are scheduled to take place from 8am until 5pm on Monday 8 May.

The company said the reservoir works may cause supply disruptions to Minane Bridge and surrounding areas on Monday, with a traffic management plan to remain in place for the duration of the works.

Uisce Éireann said it recommended that the public allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for water supply to fully return.

Updates on these works may be accessed on the Uisce Éireann website, water.ie, using the reference COR00062218.