Cork dentists warn of ‘Prosecco teeth’ phenomenon

CORK’S Bandon Dental team has warned of the increasing phenomenon of ‘Prosecco teeth’, as a result of increasing popularity of the sparkling wine over the past decade.

Dentistry expert, Dr Patricia Ryan, has warned that the alcohol, sweetness and carbonation of the drink combine to create a perfect, tooth-eroding storm.

“Prosecco is a very acidic drink, as are most white wines,” she explained.

“It is around 200 times as acidic as what is required to break down tooth enamel, so by just consuming one glass you’re putting your teeth at risk.”

“One glass of prosecco contains about one teaspoon of sugar. Now this isn’t necessarily a concern when it comes to tooth decay but it does make people inclined to drink more, which means more exposure to the harmful acid, leading to far more erosion.”

Dr Ryan highlighted a number of measures people can take to lessen the impact of the drink, such as using a straw, diluting the drink with ice or water, and only brushing teeth an hour after having your last drink, when your enamel is not as weak.

The Cork dentist also highlighted the impact that sweet liquors and soft drinks like Coke, lemonade, sugary syrups and orange juice containing high sugar levels, can have on enamel.

Ciders also have quite a high acid content, which can contribute to wearing down the enamel of your teeth. However, there is good news for those who are fond of a gin and tonic. As clear liquids, with quite low acidic levels, they leave only a small risk of tooth decay.

“Light Beers are a safe bet as they have pretty high water content, low acidity and don’t stain the teeth half as much as Guinness or other dark drinks would.

“If you’re fond of a glass of wine, stick to the drier bottles and watch the sugar levels,” she added.