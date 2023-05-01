Mon, 01 May, 2023 - 07:00

GP slams tan trend: Warning about the danger of unregulated tanning treatments

Blackpool GP and Fianna Fáil councillor Dr John Sheehan has dealt with a number of patients in his surgery sporting jaundiced and unhealthy appearances due to dangerous beauty practices that include the use of tanning injections.
Sarah Horgan

A CORK doctor voiced grave concern about the online sale of dangerous nasal sprays promising to boost suntans and create a sun-kissed glow.

He fears that the latest dangerous tanning trend might seem like an attractive option to a vulnerable young person desperate for the perfect tan this summer.

Dr Sheehan described his experience with patients dabbling in dangerous tanning methods.

“All these products are completely unregulated so people have no idea what they are putting up their noses or into their bodies.

“I would strongly advise against any nasal sprays promoted for the purposes of darkening skin.”

One online ad for a tanning nasal spray viewed by The Echo shows before and after images of a young blonde woman highlighting its results.

The spray is marketed as a way of boosting the body’s production of melanin in the body to darken complexions.

The product is currently banned in some countries due to its disturbing side effects, including kidney damage.

Dr Sheehan spoke of patients he has dealt with in the past who have availed of tanning injections.

“They have heavily pigmented skin that looks more jaundiced than tanned,” he explained.

“They may volunteer the information and admit to using it but usually this is because they have had a scare.

“For many young people cancer and skin damage seems far away.

“What they fail to realise is that these products are completely unlicensed and unregulated.

“The resulting colour often leads people to believe they are protected from the sun when this just isn’t the case.

“The message needs to get out that there are safe products out there.

“People don’t have to resort to using nasal sprays or injections.”

