GP slams tan trend: Warning about the danger of unregulated tanning treatments

Blackpool GP and Fianna Fáil councillor Dr John Sheehan has dealt with a number of patients in his surgery sporting jaundiced and unhealthy appearances due to dangerous beauty practices that include the use of tanning injections.
He fears that the latest dangerous tanning trend might seem like an attractive option to a vulnerable young person desperate for the perfect tan this summer.
Dr Sheehan described his experience with patients dabbling in dangerous tanning methods.
“All these products are completely unregulated so people have no idea what they are putting up their noses or into their bodies.
One online ad for a tanning nasal spray viewed byshows before and after images of a young blonde woman highlighting its results.