Emergency services attending incident on N40 near Jack Lynch Tunnel

Emergency services are at the scene of a road traffic incident on the N40 between the Mahon Interchange and the Jack Lynch Tunnel. 

Emergency services are at the scene of a road traffic incident on the N40 between the Mahon Interchange and the Jack Lynch Tunnel. 

It is understood the incident, which occurred in the last hour or so, has resulted in major traffic issues in the area. 

In a post on social media at around 9.10am, the Dunkettle Interchange team stated:
"There has been a road traffic incident on the N40 northbound between the Mahon Interchange and the Jack Lynch Tunnel.
"Emergency services are at the scene. Please approach the area with caution," they added. 

