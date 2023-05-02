Kent Station has third highest number of slips, trips and falls

Irish Rail has launched a new safety campaign in response to a growing number of slips, trips, falls, and other incidents at its stations, with Cork’s Kent Station identified as one of the top locations for such occurrences.

The operator said that, as customers have returned to rail services post-covid, falls are increasing, as are instances of customers cycling, skateboarding, or scooting on platforms.

Last year there were 145 slips, trips, and falls recorded at rail stations, with 52 recorded in the first three months of 2023.

There were also 66 incidents of cycling, skateboarding, and scooting on platforms last year, and 24 as of the end of March this year.

According to the figures from Irish Rail, the highest number of incidents in 2022 and in the first three months of this year took place at Connolly Station (40), Heuston Station (33), Kent Station (14), and Dún Laoghaire Station and Tara Street Station, which both had 10.

Irish Rail has launched new safety videos to address these issues, and the company is warning people about being too close to the platform edge at stations.

A spokesperson for Irish Rail said safety is its “number-one priority” for customers and employees alike.

“It’s our responsibility to ensure we provide a safe travelling environment.

“However, we do also need our customers to help us.

“Slips, trips and falls thankfully tend to result in minor injuries at worst,” the spokesperson said.

“However, there can be more serious incidents, and while accidents can happen, running or rushing through the station will always increase risk,” they added.

“We’d urge customers to allow time to reach the platform for their train, and to be careful of their own safety and that of others when moving through the station.

“The issue of cycling, skateboarding, or scooting on platforms — while relatively low — is also increasing and shows complete disregard for other customers,” the spokesperson said.

“We will issue fines for this, but urge those using bikes or similar to travel to and from the station, to be mindful of others.

“The Stay Alert Stay Safe campaign shows common safety scenarios and how to best navigate them to make sure you have the best journey possible with Iarnród Éireann,” they said.

The new videos will feature on the company’s social media channels — Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube — over the coming months.