Frank and Walters named as April Cork Persons of the Month

ONE of Cork’s greatest bands, The Frank and Walters have been named as Cork Persons of the Month for the month of April.

The Frank and Walters were honoured with the Cork Persons of the Month award to mark their 30th anniversary together and as musical ambassadors for Cork at home and abroad during an awards presentation at The Metropole Hotel recently.

Lead vocalist and bass player Paul Linehan, drummer Ashley Keating, lead guitarist Rory Murphy and keyboardist Cian Corbett will now go forward for possible selection as Cork Persons of the Year at a Gala Awards Lunch next January in The Metropole Hotel.

Very much Cork’s most recognisable rock band, their music is as relevant today as it was 30 years ago and the group's longevity puts them in a unique category in the music world.

Two decades on from the release of their very first record, the Frank and Walters continue to defy expectations.

With Indie hits such as ‘Fashion Crisis Hits New York’ and ‘After All’ which reached the top twenty in the UK Singles Chart where it peaked at 11.

The group also appeared on Top of the Pops in support of the single, which went as high as 5 in the Irish charts.

Their anthem was also voted Cork’s favourite song in an online poll organised by Cork City Library in association with Creative Ireland.

Their music today is as relevant as any of the new pretenders on the block with only a handful of bands anywhere in the world in a position to lay claim to such longevity of popularity.

Each year, the Frank and Walters perform sell-out venues across the UK, Europe, and the US and their records, both new and classic, continue to sell across the world.

Awards organiser Manus O’Callaghan said: “You’ve heard it sung at every function and party in Cork, and in a classic scene on The Young Offenders TV series - indeed when my son got married in New York he wanted a Cork element in the ceremony so ‘After All’ provided that.” The band will now go forward alongside the other monthly winners for possible selection as Cork Person of the Year at the annual Gala Awards Lunch in January 2024.