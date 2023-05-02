Cork's Brewdog closes after just nine months

A Cork bar has shut its doors overnight after nine months in operation.
Brewdog opened on Washington Street in July of 2022, however the Scottish hospitality franchise has today confirmed that the Cork bar and restaurant has permanently shut its doors.
A spokesperson for Brewdog has said:
The bar was opened in the former Grand Central nightclub nine months ago by Cork franchise partners Westside Leisure.
The group also operate a number of other bars and clubs in the city including: The Brog, Barbarossa, The Alibi, Voodoo, Popscene and BarBarella.
A representative for the Cork company has told The Echo:
"We wish to thank all our customers for your fantastic support over the last year and especially our staff for their efforts during this time," they continued.
Following the opening of the Washington Street bar and eatery in 2022, Brewdog faced criticism from Cork locals following claims of staff mistreatment.
In July, The Echo reported that protesters campaigned outside the newly opened BrewDog pub in Cork city to raise awareness of past allegations of mistreatment by the franchise.
All traces of the Cork Brewdog location have been removed from the franchise’s official website, as well as all social media channels for the Cork bar.