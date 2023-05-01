Mon, 01 May, 2023 - 15:48

Call to address 'anti-social behaviour' in Ballincollig

Fianna Fáil councillor Colm Kelleher said that he had been contacted by residents in Castle Park complaining about under-age drinking in the alleys in the main block of houses in the centre of the estate.
A Ballincollig councillor is calling on Cork City Council to tackle what he has said is a recurring problem of anti-social behaviour in a local estate. Picture Denis Minihane.

Donal O’Keeffe

A Ballincollig councillor is calling on Cork City Council to tackle what he has said is a recurring problem of anti-social behaviour in a local estate.

“There’s five alleyways that go under arches and there’s a green area to the back of those houses, with about 40 houses in total backing onto it,”Mr Kelleher told The Echo.

“There were a number of incidents of arson last year, and the fire service was called up there a number of times. It had abated for the winter, obviously, but with the fine weather on the way back now, it seems to have started again, and there was a fire in one of the arches only two weeks ago.”

Mr Kelleher said that he had brought up the issue at the city council local area committee, and had asked the council to look at the feasibility of putting gates on the arches to prevent access for anti-social activity and arson attacks.

“I appreciate that a lot of people would use the arches to access the backs of their houses and that, so what I would be proposing is that gates would go up and the residents would be given keys for access,” he said.

“I’ve spoken with the gardaí and they’re aware of the issue, and it can be difficult for them, because there are five alleyways for people to escape out of,” he said.

“The people in Castle Park deserve their peace. Last year it was atrocious the amount of anti-social behaviour that went on there and I would be hoping that we would be able to nip it in the bud this year before the good weather comes,” Mr Kelleher said.

ballincolligcork city council
