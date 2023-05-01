Mon, 01 May, 2023 - 12:30

€3.3 million for minor works in Cork primary and special schools

Cork primary and special schools will have the autonomy to use this funding for maintenance and small-scale improvements to school buildings and grounds.
Cork primary and special schools have been allocated €3.3 million in minor works funding for the 2023/24 school year from the Department of Education.

John Bohane

Cork primary and special schools will have the autonomy to use this funding for maintenance and small-scale improvements to school buildings and grounds.

Minor works funding may also be used for the improvement or replacement of mechanical and electrical services, the purchase of standard furniture and physical education equipment, the purchase of floor coverings and window blinds, and the purchase of IT-related equipment.

Arrangements are now being made for the early payment of these grants, to provide schools with a good lead-in period to plan and undertake works that will support the operation of the school going into the 2023/24 school year.

Education Minister Norma Foley said: “Minor works payments are a vital resource in terms of supporting the operation of schools generally.

"I am pleased to be able to announce €3.3 million in funding that will allow school communities in Cork to address issues at local level.

“Given that each school setting is different, individual schools are best placed to decide how best to use this funding to address their particular needs. In this respect the minor works grant funding provides good flexibility to address issues at local school level,” she added.

An overall total of €29 million has been allocated in minor words funding nationally.

The department’s planning and building unit is expected to issue updated guidance for schools in relation to good practice arrangements for the maintenance of school buildings in the coming months.

