Man killed in Cork collision named locally as Pat Galvin

An elderly man who died after a collision involving a lorry in Co Cork on Friday has been named locally as Patrick (Pat) Galvin.

The crash occurred on the main street in Charleville town at 12:45pm and Mr Galvin from Clonleigh, Newtownshandrum was pronounced dead at the scene.

Local Fianna Fail Councillor Ian Doyle who was a personal friend of Mr Galvin said his thoughts are with his wife and children.

He said “I knew Pat all my life, we were friends, and it is just a very sad time.

“He was well known and loved in the area, it is just a terribly tragic accident, and I would like to sympathise with his wife and all his family and friends. It really is just so sad. I know Pat so long.

“I am so sorry for his family; he was in his eighties and a man that everyone liked”.

Gardai attended the scene of the crash on Friday and the area was closed off while Forensic Investigators carried out an examination.

Cllr Doyle described the stretch of road where the accident happened as well known for being “heavily congested”.

He said “A recent survey showed up to 15,000 vehicles pass through the main street, where the accident happened, every day.

“It’s the N20 and the main road from Cork to Limerick, so it’s not that it’s a blackspot, it’s just traffic. There is no ring road, and we have cars and HGV’s driving through it on a daily basis, which is huge.

“It’s come up many times as an issue but it’s the main street and it is always busy and sadly Pat was involved in a collision there”.

In an online obituary notice on RIP.ie, Mr Galvan was described as the beloved husband of Florus and much-loved father of William, Mary (Browne) and Helen.

He is also survived by his brother Bob and sisters Sr. Columba, Joan, Betty (Galvin-O’Brien) and the late Tom, Fr. Jim and Sr Margaret Mary (Ita).

Mr Galvin’s funeral arrangements will be published at a later date.

In a statement, gardaí said they are appealing for any witnesses to come forward, especially those who may have dash-cam footage and were travelling in the Main Street area of Charleville between 12pm and 1pm.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mallow garda station on 022 31450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

