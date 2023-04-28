Man dies in fatal collision in Charleville 

A man has died following a collision in Charleville, County Cork.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of a fatal road traffic collision involving a lorry and a pedestrian that occurred at about 12.45pm on Friday, April 28, on the Main Street of Charleville, County Cork.

The male pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries to persons was reported.

The road at Main Street, Charleville, is currently closed and the services of Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested.

Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling in the Main Street area of Charleville between 12pm and 1pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.