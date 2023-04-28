Fri, 28 Apr, 2023 - 15:08

Man dies in fatal collision in Charleville 

The road at Main Street, Charleville, is currently closed and the services of Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested
Man dies in fatal collision in Charleville 

Local diversions are in place in Charleville following today's fatal collision 

Eoin Kelleher

A man has died following a collision in Charleville, County Cork.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of a fatal road traffic collision involving a lorry and a pedestrian that occurred at about 12.45pm on Friday, April 28, on the Main Street of Charleville, County Cork.

The male pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries to persons was reported.

The road at Main Street, Charleville, is currently closed and the services of Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested.

Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling in the Main Street area of Charleville between 12pm and 1pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Read More

Emergency services attend scene of collision in County Cork

More in this section

People killed or seriously injured in work-related incidents honoured at memorial event People killed or seriously injured in work-related incidents honoured at memorial event
'We will always love you,' says family of Frankie Dunne as his murderer receives life sentence 'We will always love you,' says family of Frankie Dunne as his murderer receives life sentence
Aldi expansion ALDI recruiting for 81 jobs in Cork
cork road deaths
<p>Cork's Echo Boy, Dave Hoganat the GPO, Oliver Plunkett Street, Cork.<br/> </p>

Much-loved Cork Echo boy features in new short film

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'
“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more