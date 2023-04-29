Sat, 29 Apr, 2023 - 15:56

Cork's Cian Ducrot to perform with Dermot Kennedy 

It is turning into a busy year for the Douglas native. 
Cork's Cian Ducrot to perform with Dermot Kennedy 

It is turning into into a busy year for the Douglas native. 

Martin Mongan

CORK’S own Cian Ducrot will join chart topping Dermot Kennedy on stage during his eagerly anticipated concerts in Limerick’s Thomond Park from July 7-9.

It is turning into a busy year for the Douglas native, who also joined Ed Sheeran as a special guest on his recent UK and Europe tour.

Kennedy added an addition third date at the home of Munster Rugby due to popular demand. 

Limerick-based folk band Kingfishr and talented singer-songwriter Nell Mescal will also be joining taking part in the Thomand gigs. 

Announcing the news across his social media accounts, Dermot said:

“Incredibly excited to announce that Cian Ducrot, Kingfishr and Nell Mescal will be opening our shows at Thomond Park this summer!!"

Dermot Kennedy’s the Sonder Tour takes inspiration from his latest album titled Sonder, which flew to the Number 1 spot in Ireland and the UK.

The Rathcoole man is one of Ireland’s most popular artists of the modern era. His debut album, Without Fear, was the fastest-selling album of 2019.

Read More

'It all feels like a dream': Cork singer to join Ed Sheeran tour 

More in this section

Cork city street closed due to fire Cork city street closed due to fire
Inter Agency Exercise in Youghal Harbour. Young man who died in drowning accident named locally as UCC student
Gavel, scales of justice and law books Sentencing date for woman accused of making false complaints against nine people pushed out 
cork artsdouglas
Tanaiste Micheal Martin visit to Belfast

Russian embassy’s statement in response to Micheál Martin comments criticised as ‘chilling’

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'
“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more