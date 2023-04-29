Cork's Cian Ducrot to perform with Dermot Kennedy 

CORK’S own Cian Ducrot will join chart topping Dermot Kennedy on stage during his eagerly anticipated concerts in Limerick’s Thomond Park from July 7-9.

It is turning into a busy year for the Douglas native, who also joined Ed Sheeran as a special guest on his recent UK and Europe tour.

Kennedy added an addition third date at the home of Munster Rugby due to popular demand.

Limerick-based folk band Kingfishr and talented singer-songwriter Nell Mescal will also be joining taking part in the Thomand gigs.

Announcing the news across his social media accounts, Dermot said:

“Incredibly excited to announce that Cian Ducrot, Kingfishr and Nell Mescal will be opening our shows at Thomond Park this summer!!"

Dermot Kennedy’s the Sonder Tour takes inspiration from his latest album titled Sonder, which flew to the Number 1 spot in Ireland and the UK.

The Rathcoole man is one of Ireland’s most popular artists of the modern era. His debut album, Without Fear, was the fastest-selling album of 2019.