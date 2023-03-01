Wed, 01 Mar, 2023 - 09:39

'It all feels like a dream': Cork singer to join Ed Sheeran tour 

Douglas native, Cian Ducrot has announced that he will join the hitmaker as a special guest on his UK and Europe tour.
“Thank you to my amazing fans for supporting me as without you these things would never happen." 

Elaine Whelan

A Cork musician is set to join big name Ed Sheeran on stage in his upcoming tour.

The tour will kick off at the end of the month in Manchester, followed by London, Glasgow and Paris, with one Irish date in the 3Arena on March 30.

Taking to his social media accounts, the singer shared this emotional message, thanking his fans:

“Thank you to my amazing fans for supporting me as without you these things would never happen. It really all feels like a dream right now.”

“I remember picking up my first acoustic guitar when I was about 13 and asking my friend to teach me how to play “small bump”. I remember standing on street corners every weekend and singing Ed’s entire catalogue and looking up to him as a songwriter every day. Thank you, Ed Sheeran, for having me join you for this special tour. You have no idea how much it means to me!” he said.

Ed Sheeran last performed in Cork at Pairc Ui Chaoimh in April of 2022.
Following the announcement, the singer has had to postpone the Irish leg of his tour, including two dates in Cyprus Avenue.

He confirmed that all tickets will be valid for the new rescheduled dates.

