Modern twist on classic ‘Tartuffe’

TWO Cork actors will feature in Tartuffe at the Opera House in May.

Tartuffe, a sanctimonious scoundrel who, professing extreme piety, is taken into the household of Orgon, a wealthy man.

Under the guise of ministering to the family’s spiritual and moral needs, he almost destroys Orgon’s family. Elmire, Orgon’s wife sees through Tartuffe’s wicked hypocrisy and exposes him.

Tartuffe, written by Molière, which is being retold by Irish writer, Frank McGuinness, and directed by artistic director of the National Theatre Caitríona McLaughlin, aims to put a modern twist on the 17th century classic.

Cork’s Emma Rose Creaner (Marianne) and Darragh Shannon (The King’s Officer) will share the stage with the likes of Ryan Donaldson, known from The Huntsman: Winter’s War and Stumbling, as Tartuffe alongside Irish acting stage and screen star Frank McCusker, known from Inside I’m Dancing and Affair of the Necklace, plays the tormented Orgon.

Elmire is played by Aislín McGuckan, best known as Dr Liz Merrick in ITV’s Heartbeat, Outlander and RTÉ/BBC’s hit TV show Normal People.

Caitriona McLaughlin says: “It’s basically Twitter in periwigs; brutal and hilarious.

“Molière skewered the hypocrisy and sanctimony of the French court of the 16th century with Tartuffe, but he’s actually writing about the same impulses that still drive much of our discourse online today.”

Visually, the stage setting and costumes are designed by multi-award-winning designer Katie Davenport.

The production sees truth face off with deceit before unveiling who has the last laugh.

Charming to some, a danger to others, one family risks losing everything if Tartuffe gets his way.

Other cast members include: Pauline Hutton (Dorine), Kevin Trainor (Cleante); Geraldine Plunkett (Pernelle), Naoise Dunbar (Damis), Emmanuel Okoye (Valéré), Clare McKenna (Filipote), and Amy Conroy (Mon. Loyal).

Tartuffe comes to Cork Opera House from Tuesday, May 9, to Saturday, May 13.

Bookings: corkoperahouse.ie