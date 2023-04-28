Phase 1 of Cork City to Passage West Greenway officially opened

PHASE one of the Cork City to Passage West Greenway was officially opened by Tánaiste Micheál Martin this afternoon.

The 3km greenway provides a high-quality recreational and commuter corridor between Cork City Docklands and Mahon tracing the route of the 19th century Cork, Blackrock, and Passage Railway line.

The greenway provides a wider and more accessible route for pedestrians and cyclists to enjoy.

It also includes new and improved access ramps, extensive planting of over 2,000 new trees alongside a wide range of other pollinator-friendly planting, environmentally sensitive lighting, play and rest features as well as the restoration of historic railway structures.

An Tanaiste Michéal Martin chatting with Helen Guinan, chairperson Cork Cycling campaign at the opening of phase one of the Marina to Passage West Greenway. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

The opening of the new main ramp at the Marina will allow access to the “snakes and ladders”, providing playful elements for Cork City’s young people.

“This is an exciting day for Cork which is being warmly welcomed by local communities and visitors. This project forms part of a series of investments across Cork city,” Mr Martin said.

He hailed the "wonderful amenity" as "a very happy place for children".

"It is an exciting era in terms of active travel in Cork City," he added.

“The opening of our greenway will allow us to reconnect with nature,” said the Lord Mayor, Cllr Deirdre Forde. “Over the last number of years, we have truly learnt the value of connecting with nature and spending quality time with our family and friends.

The Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Deirdre Forde watches as Ann Doherty CEO Cork City council and Paul McGartoll, National transport authority try out the slides at the opening of phase one of the Marina to Passage West Greenway , included park area. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

"It will allow us to explore some of Cork City’s fascinating historic features and introduce more opportunities to play. It is all about the people, both old and youth who will use this fantastic amenity.

“Cork City Council is undertaking a series of transformative projects including the Cork Docklands, the Marina Park re-development alongside, and the upgrading of the Cork City to Passage West Greenway. These projects will transform the area,” she added.

Chief Executive of Cork City Council, Ann Doherty said: "This 3km greenway provides improved access, additional opportunities for young and older to play whilst prioritising sustainability."

The greenway project builds on the ambitious plans for the redevelopment of Cork Docklands which is one of the largest regeneration sites in the country.

Fiona and Ella Denn with Kerry from Blackrock at the opening of phase one of the Marina to Passage West Greenway. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

It follows the pedestrianisation of the Marina in 2020 and the opening of Phase 1 of Marina Park last year.

Later this year construction is scheduled to commence on the revamped Marina between Cork Docklands and Blackrock Village and Phase 2 and 3 of the Marina Park which will add a further 56 acres to the already complete 14 acres.