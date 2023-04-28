West Cork communities taking climate action

Issues relating to climate change and the environment were discussed at a day-long seminar at the Centre of Excellence for Climate Action and Sustainability (CECAS) in Leap.

Speakers from community groups along with interested individuals recently gathered for the seminar which was organised and hosted by SECAD Partnership, Avondhu Blackwater, and Comhar na nOileán.

SECAD works with individuals, community and voluntary groups, businesses, academia, and other stakeholders to create a more vibrant, sustainable, and inclusive society.

Avondhu Blackwater Partnership supports initiatives directed toward sustainable community development, and Comhar na nOileán is the integrated local development company with responsibility for the offshore islands of Ireland and part of the West Cork area.

People in attendance discussed various ongoing environmental projects and the challenges they have encountered in their search for sustainable and regenerative solutions.

Cork South West TD Christopher O’Sullivan delivered the keynote speech during the morning session, and emphasised the importance of agencies and local authorities engaging in a social dialogue with local communities, while also congratulating all groups working on projects that promote climate action.

Policy Officer from ECOLISE Amelie Krug joined the seminar via Zoom to speak about the Community Led Local Development (CLLD) and the Green New Deal, which commits Europe to becoming a climate-neutral continent by 2050.

Davie Philip of Cultivate.ie and Cloughjordan Ecovillage facilitated the afternoon session where groups working throughout West Cork shared their stories about how they have encouraged people to get involved, how they have found funding, prepared plans and got their projects off the ground, and how they involve everyone in the community.

This seminar was developed as part of an EU-funded LEADER Transnational Co-operation project in conjunction with partner development companies in Finland, France, North Macedonia, and Moldova.