HPV vaccine catch-up programme back in Cork from May

CORK Kerry Community Healthcare (CKCH) is calling on young people to attend its upcoming HPV vaccine clinics as part of the Laura Brennan HPV Catch-up Programme.

The catch-up programme gives people who were eligible, but may have missed out on the vaccine in school, a chance to get the HPV vaccine.

The Laura Brennan HPV Vaccination Catch-Up Programme is open to females who have completed second-level school and are 24 years of age or younger; females in 2nd to 6th year of secondary school; and males in 2nd to 4th year of secondary school, or 5th year if they have skipped Transition Year this school year.

Community registered general nurse for school vaccinations with the HSE South Lee team, Dallas Brennan, said: “The most common cancer caused by the HPV virus is cervical cancer in females. However, the HPV virus can cause other cancers and conditions that can affect males, so I would encourage all those who are eligible to make an appointment.”

HPV vaccinations are available at the North Main Street Vaccination Centre (T12 A6WX) on Monday, May 8, from 9am to 4pm, and Wednesday, May 24, from 9am to 4pm.

Appointments are also available at the mobile vaccination unit at Bandon GAA Club (P72 HF53) on Tuesday, May 2, from 10 am to 12pm, and at the mobile unit at Clonakilty GAA Club (P85 WN84) on Tuesday, May 2, from 2pm to 4pm.

Elsewhere in West Cork, appointments are available at the dental building in Skibbereen (P81 HC43) on Wednesday, May 3, from 2pm to 4pm, and at the Bantry Newtown Vaccination Centre (P75 H304) on Friday, April 28, from 2pm to 4pm, and Friday, May 5, from 2pm to 4pm.

There will also be appointments available at Mallow Primary Healthcare Centre (P51Y8EC) on Friday, May 26, from 11am to 3pm.

The vaccine will be delivered by HSE vaccinators only and is available free of charge through HSE vaccination clinics and schools.

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee has recently advised that only one dose of the HPV vaccine is required in those aged under 25.

Most people will only need one dose of the HPV vaccine, however, anyone with a weak immune system will require three doses.

Appointments must be made through the online booking portal by visiting https://tinyurl.com/y86cr2pk.