Spring Covid-19 boosters now available for vulnerable groups

Kenneth Fox

The spring round of covid-19 booster vaccines is now open for a range of groups who are vulnerable to the virus, the HSE announced on Friday.

These latest boosters are available for anyone aged 70 or older, residents in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities for older people and also for anyone with a weak immune system aged five or older.

People who are eligible can get the booster from a GP or pharmacy or one of the HSE community vaccination centres, with children's shots only available at the centres. Mobile teams will deliver the vaccines to nursing homes.

National Lead for the programme Eileen Whelan said: “We are putting the most recent advice from NIAC into action and inviting everyone eligible to get the Spring booster vaccine.

“We know people’s immunity weakens over time, especially in older people. This is why NIAC are recommending a booster for people aged 70 years and older and those in long-term care facilities for older adults.”

Immunocompromised people include cancer patients, transplant patients, people living with chronic kidney disease and those on dialysis, she said.

The HSE said the spring booster is available for these groups once it is at least three months since their previous shot.

The autumn will see another round, including for people aged 50 and over, healthcare workers and other groups including pregnant women.

For further information on the boosters you can check out the HSE website here.