Thu, 27 Apr, 2023 - 17:26

Poppulo to lay off 21 Cork employees

'Our focus now is on supporting those people who are leaving us', said Chief Operating Officer Sam Bufton 
Poppulo, formerly called Newsweaver, is aiming to reduce its workforce in Cork Airport Business Park by 21 employees

Eoin Kelleher

Communications software company Poppulo is aiming to reduce its workforce in Cork Airport Business Park by 21 employees.

The company issued a statement on behalf of Poppulo Chief Operating Officer Sam Bufton on Thursday saying the company is making the decision in response to the changing economic climate, and the need to re-evaluate their cost base.

“We are in consultations to reduce our workforce in Ireland by 21 people and 11 in the UK,” said Mr Bufton. “We have had to reduce our team in the US by 53 people.” 

“This is a difficult decision to make, and we are very sorry to have to say goodbye to talented colleagues and friends. Our focus now is on supporting those people who are leaving us.” 

 “While the restructuring is necessary, we are optimistic for the future as the need for our products is greater than ever before. These changes will put us in an even stronger position to take advantage of the opportunities ahead for us, as we continue to deliver for our more than 4,500 customers across the globe.” 

The decision comes at a challenging time for the tech sector, with major layoffs recently announced from Twitter and Google.

Poppulo, formerly called Newsweaver, creates software to help companies manage internal staff communications and email.

The Poppulo Harmony Platform is used by over 6,000 businesses worldwide as a workplace management tool to connect with customers and engage employees.

Poppulo employs 216 staff at the Cork Airport Business Park.

