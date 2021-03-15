Mon, 15 Mar, 2021 - 20:42

Cork firm Poppulo to merge with US company

Poppulo CEO Andrew O'Shaughnessy.

Amy Nolan

CORK communication software company Poppulo has struck up a deal with a US company in what has been described as a "game-changer" of a merger by Poppulo's CEO.

Poppulo, which provides email and mobile employee communication software, is to merge with Four Winds Interactive, which provides enterprise digital signage and workplace experience software.

The combination is backed by global investment firm, Vista Equity Partners.

"This merger is a game-changer that will, for the first time, enable organizations to deliver long-overdue consumer-grade workplace communications that their people are used to in their personal lives," said Poppulo's CEO, Andrew O’Shaughnessy.

"The ability to connect and engage with every employee and to give them a sense of belonging and purpose, has never been as critical as it is right now because of how radically the workplace has changed – and that’s where internal communication is critical."

The combined company will maintain operations out of offices in Cork, the US and the UK and will sell to customers in more than 80 countries.

The companies say they will maintain their current operations for a period of time.

Cork company links millions of workers

