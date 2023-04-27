Cork native in 'complete shock' after scooping €500k on a scratch card

A Cork native has said they are in “complete shock” after scratching their way to €500,000 on an All Cash Extravaganza scratch card.

The Cork player had randomly purchased their winning scratch card at Herlihy’s Maxol store in Ballincollig on the outskirts of Cork city.

The player has officially claimed their €500,000 prize which they won on a €20 All Cash Extravaganza scratch card.

“It was such a sliding doors moment in a way. I’d usually treat myself to a scratch card every week and I don’t usually purchase this scratch card.

Maxol Team members, Tracy O'Connor; Ian Leahy (Manager), and Sylwia Gospodinova, pictured at Maxol, Westend, Ballincollig, Cork. Picture: Michael O'Sullivan /Mac Innes Photography

"I saw this particular scratch card in the lottery stand in the shop and there it is, all alone – the very last one in its slot. I knew I had to have it,” she said.

“It’s just been an incredible couple of days. I had absolutely convinced myself that I’d only won €50,000.

I was in so much shock that I missed out on a zero. When I called the National Lottery to see if I was a winner, the chap on the phone told me that I’d won a half million euro. I nearly passed out with the excitement.

The delighted winner said they are going to speak to their bank manager and think carefully about what to do with her new-found fortune before making any big plans.

Maxol Team members, Tracy O'Connor; Ian Leahy (Manager), and Sylwia Gospodinova, pictured at Maxol, Westend, Ballincollig, Cork.

"Even now that I have the cheque in front of my eyes, it just doesn’t feel real. I’m going to put the cheque in the bank and take a couple of days to settle my nerves.

"Of course, I have thought about what I want to spend the money on but I didn’t want to make any plans for fear that I would jinx it.

“The first thing to go will be the mortgage, so it will be amazing for me to be mortgage free. I’ll have to have a chat with my bank manager about my plans for the rest of the money but I’m going to treat myself to a lovely new car and have a couple of holidays in the next month or so. It’s all very new and exciting.”