Thu, 27 Apr, 2023 - 16:33

Cork native in 'complete shock' after scooping €500k on a scratch card

The Cork player had randomly purchased their winning scratch card at Herlihy’s Maxol store in Ballincollig on the outskirts of Cork city.
Cork native in 'complete shock' after scooping €500k on a scratch card

taff at Herlihy’s Maxol store in Ballincollig, Co. Cork celebrate after it was confirmed that their shop sold the winning All Cash Extravaganza scratch card worth €500,000. Maxol Team members, Tracy O'Connor; Ian Leahy (Manager), and Sylwia Gospodinova, with Fran Whearty from The National Lottery, pictured at Maxol, Westend, Ballincollig, Cork. Picture: Michael O'Sullivan /Mac Innes Photography.

Breda Graham

A Cork native has said they are in “complete shock” after scratching their way to €500,000 on an All Cash Extravaganza scratch card.

The Cork player had randomly purchased their winning scratch card at Herlihy’s Maxol store in Ballincollig on the outskirts of Cork city.

The player has officially claimed their €500,000 prize which they won on a €20 All Cash Extravaganza scratch card.

“It was such a sliding doors moment in a way. I’d usually treat myself to a scratch card every week and I don’t usually purchase this scratch card. 

Maxol Team members, Tracy O'Connor; Ian Leahy (Manager), and Sylwia Gospodinova, pictured at Maxol, Westend, Ballincollig, Cork. Picture: Michael O'Sullivan /Mac Innes Photography
Maxol Team members, Tracy O'Connor; Ian Leahy (Manager), and Sylwia Gospodinova, pictured at Maxol, Westend, Ballincollig, Cork. Picture: Michael O'Sullivan /Mac Innes Photography

"I saw this particular scratch card in the lottery stand in the shop and there it is, all alone – the very last one in its slot. I knew I had to have it,” she said.

“It’s just been an incredible couple of days. I had absolutely convinced myself that I’d only won €50,000. 

I was in so much shock that I missed out on a zero. When I called the National Lottery to see if I was a winner, the chap on the phone told me that I’d won a half million euro. I nearly passed out with the excitement.

The delighted winner said they are going to speak to their bank manager and think carefully about what to do with her new-found fortune before making any big plans.

Maxol Team members, Tracy O'Connor; Ian Leahy (Manager), and Sylwia Gospodinova, pictured at Maxol, Westend, Ballincollig, Cork.
Maxol Team members, Tracy O'Connor; Ian Leahy (Manager), and Sylwia Gospodinova, pictured at Maxol, Westend, Ballincollig, Cork.

"Even now that I have the cheque in front of my eyes, it just doesn’t feel real. I’m going to put the cheque in the bank and take a couple of days to settle my nerves.

"Of course, I have thought about what I want to spend the money on but I didn’t want to make any plans for fear that I would jinx it.

“The first thing to go will be the mortgage, so it will be amazing for me to be mortgage free. I’ll have to have a chat with my bank manager about my plans for the rest of the money but I’m going to treat myself to a lovely new car and have a couple of holidays in the next month or so. It’s all very new and exciting.”

Read More

Future of Cork’s Marina Market remains uncertain after An Bord Pleanála appeal classed as invalid

More in this section

Gardaí are seeking public's assistance in tracing missing Cork teenager Gardaí are seeking public's assistance in tracing missing Cork teenager
Future of Cork’s Marina Market remains uncertain after An Bord Pleanála appeal classed as invalid Future of Cork’s Marina Market remains uncertain after An Bord Pleanála appeal classed as invalid
Cork Chamber: New housing plans ‘lack ambition’ Cork Chamber: New housing plans ‘lack ambition’
Appeals for assistance in search for missing Cork woman

Appeals for assistance in search for missing Cork woman

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'
“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more