250-year-old coach house in Cork brought back to life for artists

A new resource for artists, which was recently brought back to life following a refurbishment programme, was officially opened by the Minister for Finance, Michael McGrath this week.

Minister McGrath cut the ribbon of the Coach House at Greywood Arts in Killeagh today to bring the 250-year-old coach house at Greywood Arts Residency and Creative Hub back to life following an extensive refurbishment programme over the last two years.

The addition of studios for up to four artists, exhibition and education spaces, adjoining the Greywood Arts Residency provides ample workspace for local artists, teaching spaces for after-school classes and further adult education workshops, as well as a flexible event space for exhibitions, workshops and cultural events including literary readings, film screenings and musical performances.

The new resource represents a significant addition to the arts scene in East Cork, Munster and Ireland, led by Greywood Arts.

Speaking at the official opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony, Minister McGrath said:

“Investing in the arts and resources for creativity in our community is hugely important for our society as a whole. Providing these important facilities for artists rewards us all on so many levels, from the creation of new works to the appreciation and enjoyment of art.

“I commend Greywood Arts Residency and Creative Hub for their expertise, insights and hard work in bringing this project to fruition. I acknowledge the important role that funding from Cork County Council, LEADER, Tomar Trust and the local people of Killeagh played in this vital resource for the region,” he added.

'IMPORTANT ON SO MANY LEVELS'

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Danny Collins, said, “I am delighted to see this important project come to fruition in East Cork. This exciting initiative will not only foster creativity and artistic expression but also enrich the cultural landscape of our community.

“Along with our partners in this project, I would like to congratulate Greywood Arts for their vision in redeveloping this creative hub and look forward to seeing the exciting ideas and collaborations that will emerge.”

“The Coach House is an important addition to East Cork on so many levels,” said the Artistic Director at Greywood Arts, Jessica Bonenfant.

“We are so excited to extend, not just our facilities for artists, but to really extend our impact in the community, through creative programming, education and greater engagement with the creative process, enabling us to reflect on and understand the world around us, building ways to express ourselves.”

Speaking on behalf of SECAD, CEO Ryan Howard said the funding will impact on all East Cork.

“The impact of this funding, administered by SECAD, will yield very significant return, not just for the arts community but for the wider community in East Cork.

"The Coach House will be a resource for education and creativity, as well as attracting people to Killeagh from around the county, province, country and even abroad.”

The Coach House redevelopment received €167,600 in funding under the LEADER Rural Development programme 2014-2022 through Cork County Council’s South Cork LCDC with implementing partner SECAD Partnership CLG.

Funding donations from over 200 local people, totalling €15,000, and a significant contribution by the charitable trust, Tomar Trust, also ensured that the project came to fruition.

The opening of the Coach House comes as the May Sunday Festival & Art Trail is set to launch at Greywood Arts on Saturday, April 29.

The festival, which has an incredible lineup of creative workshops, art, and fun for all the family, runs from this Saturday until Sunday, May 14 at Glenbower Woods in Killeagh.

For more information, www.greywoodarts.org.