'Chernobyl was only the beginning of my life story. I love Cork so much'

A CHERNOBYL liquidator fought back tears as he described how the nuclear disaster still haunts him 37 years to the day since that life changing explosion.

Ihor, who most recently fled war in Severodonetsk, Ukraine for a safer life in Cork, is one of many liquidators still suffering from crippling health issues caused by the absorption of dangerous radiation from the No 4 reactor in the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant.

As part of his duties with Ukraine’s Military Police, the now 55-year-old joined other liquidators at the site of the disaster near Pripyat on April 26 back in 1986.

Dad of one, Ihor said he had no idea at the time that he was standing on the site of what was to be the world’s most horrific nuclear incidents. The initial emergency response, along with later decontamination efforts of the environment, incorporated more than 500,000 personnel aimed at mitigating long-term damage from the disaster.

Ihor is urging people not to forget those still affected by the horrors of Chernobyl as people across the globe mark the tragedy’s anniversary.

Ukrainian Ihor Kulikov and his wife Olha now living at the Quality hotel in Redbarn Youghal. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

“I only knew the word radiation, not what it did to people. I had to go because it was my duty. However, it’s hard to know if we would have gone that day had we known what was really happening.”

The Youghal resident, who suffers from a myriad of health problems including sever migraines and a blood disorder, recalled how his world had been turned upside down at 18.

“You can’t feel or see radiation. However, that day it was going through my whole body without me even realising it. It’s only afterwards when the radiation enters your whole body that it becomes clear what has happened. It’s weird to still be hearing and reading about Chernobyl. I am angry that the government lied.”

Ihor, who has a wife named Olha and grandson called Demyd, said he thanks God for his family every day after doctors told him he would never have children due to the impact of radiation on his body.

“The doctor told me I would never be able to have children. To hear these words is heart breaking.”

He described his only son, 33-year-old Antolii, as a miracle.

“Hearing I was going to have a son was like flying to the highest point of the sky without wings. It was the most happiness I’ve ever had in one day. I knew my son would be strong and look like his mum, the best woman on the planet. He is a miracle. Many of the men with me that day were told they also would be unable to have kids too. Every child who was born after the Chernobyl disaster was a miracle.”

Ihor spoke of how many on site with him on site that day passed away from health issues connected to radiation.

“The radiation doesn’t kill you straight away. It takes time. Many who were there with me that day died or are currently suffering from severe health problems. People don’t remember. They don’t appreciate the people who did this dirty job. At the time we were given these costumes and masks to wear but they did nothing to help the situation.”

He explained that it can be difficult for people to understand his health issues.

“People don’t believe me that I went from this life to where I am now. They look at me and see this big strong man so they find it difficult to believe that I have this disability.”

The grandfather said he has fallen in love with Cork.

“Chernobyl was only the beginning of my life story. I love Cork so much. I don’t want to upset the people of Ukraine by saying I prefer it here. However, if I had the chance to stay here I would.”

Ihor is looking forward to the future and added: “I am waiting for a granddaughter. That is my dream.”

He extended his gratitude to the people of Cork and to Fiona Corcoran from the Greater Chernobyl Cause for making his trip to Cork a reality.

“I would like to thank the people of Cork for taking an interest in my story and to Fiona Corcoran from the greater Chernobyl Cause for the kindness she has shown us.”

Meanwhile, Fiona Corcoran from the Greater Chernobyl Cause praised Ihor and his wife Olha for their bravery.

“We are so proud to be associated with this couple,” she said. “When we heard about how ill Ihor was we jumped to their aid. The situation was brought to our attention by Ihor’s son who wanted to have the family back together again. Since his arrival in Cork Ihor has become such a special part of our charity family. We felt it was our duty and privilege to get Ihor and his wife to Cork. Things are extremely difficult at the moment with the accommodation situation but where there’s a will there’s a way.”

To find out more or to donate to the Greater Chernobyl Cause visit http://www.greaterchernobylcause.ie/