Cork hotel group hosts wellbeing festival

The Trigon Hotels has launched a new Workplace Wellbeing Festival in Cork, ahead of Workplace Wellbeing Day.

This Friday marks Workplace Wellbeing Day and the Cork-based hotel group has designed a week-long programme of free events, having received awards for its positive workplace environments.

Events have been organised at the group’s two hotels, the Metropole Hotel in Cork City and the Cork International Hotel.

The schedule of events for the Workplace Wellbeing Festival includes a ‘Women’s Circle’ where women can discuss the issues that affect their daily lives.

In addition, the event will see guests take part in ‘Wellness Bingo’ and gentle movement which involves a combination of Tai Chi, Falun Gong, and Qigong on Thursday, April 27.

On Friday, the schedule promises a wellness walk at the Cork International Hotel and wellness snacks provided by the hotel chefs for all team members on Friday morning.

Speaking about the Workplace Wellbeing Festival Trigon Hotels’ strategic director of human resources Kathleen Linehan said:

“We have introduced a number of family-friendly policies in recent months, and we’re delighted to be launching the Workplace Wellbeing Festival this week to enhance the positive experience our team members have at our two hotels.”

Trigon Hotels was certified as a Great Place to Work last August and was named Best Large Company at the recent Cork Business Association’s Cork Business of the Year Awards.

Trigon Hotels also won the HR Team of The Year Award in 2022.

Creating a good work-life balance for staff is an important part of the culture at Trigon Hotels.

The hotel group has also announced that the Cork International Hotel is recruiting for 30 new positions across all areas of the hotel.

A recruitment fair will be held at the hotel on Thursday, May 4 from 4pm until 7pm.

Speaking about the recruitment for the hotel Ms Linehan added: “The Cork International Hotel is coming into one of the busiest times of the year, particularly as we offer great packages for families over the summer months.

“We are looking to expand our team in response to customer demand.”