Tue, 25 Apr, 2023 - 18:28

Map detailing Fermoy’s heritage launched

The informative illustrated map highlights key heritage sites and buildings in the town and offers a self-guided informative tour of Fermoy.
Map detailing Fermoy’s heritage launched

Kay Dawson, Margaret O’Donoghue, Mary Sleeman, Noel McCarthy, Frank O’Flynn, William O’Leary, and Deirdre O’Brien at the launch of the Fermoy town map. Picture: Frank Morgan Photography

John Bohane

A HISTORIC town map of Fermoy which offers a self-guided user-friendly tour of the picturesque town has been launched by Cork County Council.

The informative illustrated map highlights key heritage sites and buildings in the town and offers a self-guided informative tour of Fermoy.

The Fermoy town map presents a brief history of the town from its foundations as a Cistercian monastery in the 12th century on a strategic river crossing of the River Blackwater, to the entrepreneurship of John Anderson who seized the opportunities of a military presence and developed the well-planned and designed town of today, with its elegant buildings and handsome streetscapes.

Welcoming the latest addition to the council’s historic map series, Mayor of the County of Cork Danny Collins said: “The maps showcase the unique and wonderful heritage to be found in our county towns.

“This is the 15th town to join the Historic Town Map series, coordinated by the County Archaeologist, with input from the Council’s Heritage Unit and Tourism section.”

The map provides the visitor with an authentic heritage experience, highlighting 38 heritage buildings and features within the town.

These include the market house, courthouse, churches, and of course the elegant bridge crossing the wide span of the Blackwater.

Each listed feature is accompanied with a brief description, and many are beautifully illustrated with watercolours by artist Rhoda Cronin.

Historic Town Maps are also available for Bandon, Kinsale, Clonakilty, Dunmanway, Bantry, Schull, Skibbereen, Castletownbere, Charleville, Mitchelstown, Millstreet, Macroom, Youghal, and Mallow.

Free copies of the Fermoy Map are available at various locations, including the tourist office and the library in Fermoy.

Digital copies can be downloaded on the Cork County Council and Pure Cork websites.

Read More

Cork hotel group hosts wellbeing festival

More in this section

Student health and wellbeing survey Planning permission granted for the construction of a new 600 pupil secondary school in Cork City
Cork man receives suspended sentence for 'frightening the life' out of learner driver Cork man receives suspended sentence for 'frightening the life' out of learner driver
Government announces three new housing measures in effort to boost supply Government announces three new housing measures in effort to boost supply
fermoycork county council
judge gavel on a blue wooden background

€17k cash discovered stashed in fridge at West Cork property during drugs search

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'
“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"
Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more