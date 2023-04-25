Tue, 25 Apr, 2023 - 19:15

Woman stabbed neighbour over noise complaint

Liam Heylin

A WOMAN called to a neighbour’s apartment in Macroom, Co Cork, to complain about late night noise from a drinks party only to get a broken nose, slashed with a knife, bitten, and hit on the head with a fire extinguisher.

Garda Darragh Moore described the background to the violent incident which occurred at Railway View apartments in Macroom.

Ciara O’Connor, aged 23, who now lives at Cherryvale, Spittal Lane, Cloyne, Co Cork, pleaded guilty to the charge of assault causing harm and production of a knife. She brought €2,000 to Cork Circuit Criminal Court to compensate the injured party.

At 1am on August 9, 2021, the injured party went to the home of O’Connor and asked her to keep the noise down, saying that it was keeping her father awake. This prompted O’Connor to attack the young woman making the complaint.

The woman received stab wounds to her hands and required her getting four stitches. She also sustained a broken nose.

“Ciara O’Connor was arrested and she admitted being in the apartment,” said Garda Moore. 

“She apologised for her actions. She said, ‘I was not brought up that way’. She is getting help for her addiction and mental health.”

It emerged in court that the injured party had no ill-will towards the defendant.

Judge Helen Boyle imposed a sentence of two years on O’Connor but suspended it fully.

