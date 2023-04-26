Last call for nominees for Lord Mayor's Community and Voluntary awards

THERE are just a few days left to submit nominations for the Lord Mayor’s Community and Voluntary Awards, which pay tribute to the commitment of local voluntary and community groups.

This year will mark the 20th anniversary of the prestigious awards. The categories include arts, culture, recreation and sport; community development and continuing education; health and wellbeing; social inclusion, advocacy and integration; and social services, charities and environment.

Chris Dorgan, awards coordinator in Cork City Council’s Community Culture and Placemaking Directorate, is appealing togroups interested in participating to register their interest online at corkcity.ie/lordmayorawards by 5pm on Friday, April 28.

Sponsored by The Echo, the awards are presented to one overall winner and five category winners.

Mr Dorgan told The Echo: “This year we are celebrating the 20th anniversary of the awards and we have recognised the fantastic work of hundreds of organisations across all communities during those 20 years.

“I have had the privilege for the last seven years or so to be master of ceremonies at the award ceremony, and to see hundreds of volunteers being recognised for the work they do is certainly the highlight of my working year.

“I’ve heard it said many times over the years, from shortlisted organisations, that simply seeing the work recognised in the short film piece at the awards ceremony is a reward in itself.”

Last year’s overall award went to Cork City Missing Persons Search and Recovery. Search coordinator and treasurer, Chris O’Donovan said it was a huge, unexpected honour.

“Some members of the team have first-hand experience of missing people where a lot of the outcomes were tragic,” he said.

“We know what it is like which is why we are so passionate about giving back as best we can. People helped us when we needed them and our hope now is to give back to other families. This is what motivates us to get up at 4am in the morning if we get a call to help a family in need. We don’t do this for awards but for the families who need our help.

“When our names were announced last year our jaws nearly hit the floor. It was such an honour and astounding to us that we were even nominated in the first place and we were so grateful for the award.”