Tue, 25 Apr, 2023 - 08:59

Carrigaline man confesses to threats to kill two gardaí

“It is his first time in the circuit court. He has alcohol issues.” 
Liam Heylin

A 56-year-old man based in Carrigaline has confessed to making threats to kill two members of An Garda Síochána.

Francis Kearns of Mount Rivers, Carrigaline, County Cork, affirmed at Cork Circuit Criminal Court the signed pleas of guilty he entered previously at the district court.

Judge Helen Boyle adjourned sentencing until November 7, on the application of defence barrister, Jessica Kelleher.

Ms Kelleher sought a probation report on the accused saying, “It is his first time in the circuit court. He has alcohol issues.” 

Judge Boyle directed preparation of a probation report on the accused.

The accused was remanded on continuing bail pending sentence.

cork gardacork court
