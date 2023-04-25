Cork TD calls for paediatric ICU at CUH

Fine Gael’s health spokesperson Colm Burke called in the Dáil for an update on the new paediatric unit at the hospital and for the delivery of a paediatric ICU, saying the tragic death of Vivienne Murphy highlighted the need for it. Vivienne, 10, died after a strep A infection in 2019.
Having complained of a sore throat, she deteriorated quickly and her parents were first told she had a virus.
When her parents brought her to hospital, they were told she had strep A which led to sepsis and shock and would need surgery at Temple Street, Dublin, as there was no paediatric critical care unit at CUH. After surgery, she suffered cardiac arrest, brain damage, and later passed away.
“I think the tragic death of Vivienne Murphy highlighted the need for a regional facility like this,” Mr Burke said in the Dáil.
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the delivery of major surgery and a paediatric ICU in Cork “is going to be down to medical advice”.