Gareth O'Callaghan returns home after six weeks in hospital following serious car crash in Cork

Gareth O’Callaghan has returned home after spending six weeks in hospital following a serious car crash in Cork city.

The broadcaster and author was involved in a collision on Horgan's Quay along with his wife Paula and daughter Emma back in March.

He’s home !!!!!!!!

Finally after over 6 weeks my @GarethOCal is home !!! ❤️ Happiness is …. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bwXV86Z3L8 — Paula O’Callaghan (@PaulaOCal) April 24, 2023

Mr O'Callaghan was being treated at Cork University Hospital (CUH) since the incident but was recently transferred to South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital (SIVUH) for additional scans and intensive physiotherapy.

However, in an update today, Paula O'Callaghan shared the news that her husband has finally returned home.

Mr O’Callaghan announced his retirement from radio in 2018 after being diagnosed with Multiple System Atrophy (MSA), a rare and incurable neurological disease.

However, he returned to the airwaves to present a new show on Ireland's Classic Hits Radio in 2022.

In a recent Facebook update, the broadcaster said there was "no point" guessing when he might be back on the air, but he would let fans know as soon as he does.

"Thank you for all the kind comments in recent weeks, and to those of you who have sent handwritten cards, Mass bouquets, novenas, books, poetry, and also the Spotify playlists," he added.

He also paid tribute to healthcare staff for their support and kindness.