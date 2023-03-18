Sat, 18 Mar, 2023 - 11:25

DJ Gareth O’Callaghan suffers multiple injuries in Cork road collision 

Writer and broadcaster had to be cut from the wreckage in Horgan's Quay by Cork City Fire Brigade
The wreck of DJ Gareth O'Callaghan's car on Horgan's Quay in Cork city last Sunday, after emergency services had to cut him from the car.

Eoin Kelleher

Legendary radio DJ Gareth O’Callaghan is recovering from serious injuries following a collision at Horgan's Quay in Cork. 

The 62-year-old writer and broadcaster has shared an update online, days after he and his family were involved in the serious road incident. 

Mr O’Callaghan sustained serious injuries to his back and lungs, and had to be hospitalised in Cork University Hospital, where he is recuperating.

On St Patrick’s Day, he issued a statement online outlining what happened and paid tribute to the Cork City Fire Brigade, Gardaí and the ambulance service, who came to their rescue.

“Happy St Patrick's weekend to you,” said Mr O’Callaghan. 

“I had to postpone my birthday today as I have been in Cork University Hospital since last Sunday following a very serious car crash.

“Thankfully Paula and Emma who managed to get free from the wreckage are recovering at home from bad bruising and shock.” 

Mr O’Callaghan said they were in heavy, slow-moving traffic on Horgan's Quay at 2.45pm when the crash happened.

“Following scans and further tests in CUH on Sunday night, I was told by the surgeons that I have a broken back, a ruptured lung, and some other injuries.

“Just to give you an idea of how serious the crash was, photos here show units of Cork City Fire Brigade and paramedics from the National Ambulance Service working on removing me from what was left of the car, having had to cut off the roof.

“We are deeply grateful to teams from Cork City Fire Brigade, the National Ambulance Service and the Gardaí for taking great care of us. Also our thanks to those who left their own cars in order to help us ahead of the arrival of the emergency services.

“Unfortunately, I'll have to take a break from my radio show until I know what comes next. I have been told my injuries are very serious. 

"My special thanks to the medical teams here at CUH who have been amazing as we try to start to find a way through this awful experience. 

"I'll keep you posted in the coming days.” 

Mr O’Callaghan has been an advocate for mental health awareness. He announced his retirement from radio in 2018 after being diagnosed with Multiple System Atrophy (MSA), a rare and incurable condition similar to Parkinson’s. 

However, he returned to the airwaves to present a new show on Ireland's Classic Hits Radio in 2022.

Mr O’Callaghan lives in Cork with his wife, Paula, following their marriage in 2020, and with her two children Emma and David. He has three daughters, Kerri, Katie and Aoibhinn, and four granddaughters.

