‘It should not take four years to finish 24 homes’: Outrage at stalling of Knocknaheeny regeneration 

The 24 houses at Kilmore Rd Lower in Cork’s northside have become a major source of frustration, and an eyesore, Sinn Féin councillor Kenneth Collins said.
Details about the unfinished houses were obtained in a Freedom of Information request made by Sinn Féin TD Thomas Gould from the Department of Housing.
The Cork City Northwest Regeneration Masterplan and Implementation Report was published in 2011. The strategy outlined a proposal to carry out wholesale demolition of the housing stock in Knocknaheeny that has not been the subject of previous refurbishment works. Part of the regeneration plan consists of 24 houses at the Kilmore Rd, but construction has stalled due to “quality control issues”.
Mr Collins said “it’s very frustrating because you have people in the regeneration area waiting for their new homes”.