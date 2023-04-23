Sun, 23 Apr, 2023 - 20:03

Glanmire woman wins dream house in Waterford

Doireann O'Keeffe, from Glasheen, Cork, is the winner of the overall Win A House prize which is a brand new three-bedroom home in Dungarvan, or a cash alternative of €340,000
The image featured is from a completed home. The house on offer in this competition is under construction.

Eoin Kelleher

One lucky Cork woman is celebrating this evening after winning a dream home in Dungarvan valued at €340,000.

The Win A House In Dungarvan group draw took place on Sunday morning, April 23, live on their Facebook page.

Doireann O'Keeffe, from Glasheen, County Cork was announced as the winner of the overall prize which is a brand new three-bedroom house in The Meadow, Monksfield, Abbeyside, Dungarvan, County Waterford, or the cash alternative of €340,000.

“We want to say a huge congrats to all of our winners but especially Doireann O'Keeffe,” announced the organisers. “Thank you SO much to everyone who bought a ticket and supported our fundraiser - we really are so, so grateful.” 

The Meadow, Monksfield is a collection of A2 rated homes in Abbeyside, Dungarvan.

Just a 10 to 15-minute walk to Dungarvan town centre and directly opposite the Greenway on the Clonea road, locations do not come much better, according to the organisers. The development is conveniently located parallel to the N25 for easy commuting and is within walking distance of primary and secondary schools.

The draw is in support of Waterford Rising, the title of the 10-year strategic plan launched by Waterford GAA.

