Mon, 24 Apr, 2023 - 07:00

Jared Harris hopes late father's archives at UCC will inspire filmmakers and actors

The archives were donated to University College Cork (UCC) last year and Chernobyl star Jared visited the university on Friday
Jared Harris hopes late father's archives at UCC will inspire filmmakers and actors

Actor Jared Harris in UCC on Friday to talk to students and make arrangements for the handover of the archive of his father, actor Richard Harris, which the college has acquired. Pic: Larry Cummins

Amy Nolan

ACTOR Jared Harris hopes the archives of his late father, legendary actor Richard Harris, will act as an inspiration to budding filmmakers and actors.

The archives were donated to University College Cork (UCC) last year and Chernobyl star Jared visited the university on Friday.

“A country’s identity is shaped by and seen through its artists, filmmakers, actors and poets," he said. 

“We are proud to bring my father’s archives to his native Ireland, to an exciting and ambitious film school, where we hope they will inspire UCC’s students of film, music and theatre, future stars at home and abroad." 

He and his wife Allegra met with staff at the Boole Library, participated in a Q&A session with students in the Department of Film and Screen Media and were interviewed by students at UCC’s 93.8FM radio station.

Actor Jared Harris in UCC on Friday to talk to students and make arrangements for the handover of the archive of his father, actor Richard Harris, which the college has acquired. Pic: Larry Cummins
Actor Jared Harris in UCC on Friday to talk to students and make arrangements for the handover of the archive of his father, actor Richard Harris, which the college has acquired. Pic: Larry Cummins

“It is wonderful that we have an actor of the calibre of Jared’s to meet our film students," Lecturer in UCC's Department of Film & Screen Media in the School of Film, Music & Theatre, Dr Barry Monahan said. 

"Jared was always keen to ensure he met with future actors and filmmakers and it is a wonderful opportunity for our students to learn about the industry." 

Richard Harris was one of the most iconic film actors of the late twentieth century. Nominated for two Academy Awards for This Sporting Life (1963) and The Field (1990), his other leading roles included the parts of King Arthur in Camelot (1967) and Marcus Aurelius in Gladiator (2000).

The archives span over 50 years and includes Richard’s personal creative writing manuscripts including poetry, publicity and location photos from his screen and stage performances including Camelot, The Field, Pirandello’s Henry IV and as Professor Albus Dumbledore in the first two Harry Potter films. It also includes private memos, items from film sets, Young Munster rugby plaques and pictures as well as letters and wire communications from family and friends, arts critics, and co-performers.

UCC said the acquisition of these archives marks a new stage in the development of contemporary cultural collections at the university. UCC has plans to develop a UCC Treasures Gallery which will be a fully secure and serviced space which will provide for public display and interpretation of a variety of artefacts.

Read More

Treasure trove found in Cork reveals women’s role in fight for independence 

More in this section

Fall in teacher numbers Planning decision on 600-pupil Cork school expected this week
Elderly free-pass bus user felt like 'second-class citizen' at Cork station Elderly free-pass bus user felt like 'second-class citizen' at Cork station
‘It should not take four years to finish 24 homes’: Outrage at stalling of Knocknaheeny regeneration  ‘It should not take four years to finish 24 homes’: Outrage at stalling of Knocknaheeny regeneration 
ucccork arts
<p>The image featured is from a completed home. The house on offer in this competition is under construction. </p>

Glanmire woman wins dream house in Waterford

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"
Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless
Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more