Jared Harris hopes late father's archives at UCC will inspire filmmakers and actors

ACTOR Jared Harris hopes the archives of his late father, legendary actor Richard Harris, will act as an inspiration to budding filmmakers and actors.

The archives were donated to University College Cork (UCC) last year and Chernobyl star Jared visited the university on Friday.

“A country’s identity is shaped by and seen through its artists, filmmakers, actors and poets," he said.

“We are proud to bring my father’s archives to his native Ireland, to an exciting and ambitious film school, where we hope they will inspire UCC’s students of film, music and theatre, future stars at home and abroad."

He and his wife Allegra met with staff at the Boole Library, participated in a Q&A session with students in the Department of Film and Screen Media and were interviewed by students at UCC’s 93.8FM radio station.

Actor Jared Harris in UCC on Friday to talk to students and make arrangements for the handover of the archive of his father, actor Richard Harris, which the college has acquired. Pic: Larry Cummins

“It is wonderful that we have an actor of the calibre of Jared’s to meet our film students," Lecturer in UCC's Department of Film & Screen Media in the School of Film, Music & Theatre, Dr Barry Monahan said.

"Jared was always keen to ensure he met with future actors and filmmakers and it is a wonderful opportunity for our students to learn about the industry."

Richard Harris was one of the most iconic film actors of the late twentieth century. Nominated for two Academy Awards for This Sporting Life (1963) and The Field (1990), his other leading roles included the parts of King Arthur in Camelot (1967) and Marcus Aurelius in Gladiator (2000).

The archives span over 50 years and includes Richard’s personal creative writing manuscripts including poetry, publicity and location photos from his screen and stage performances including Camelot, The Field, Pirandello’s Henry IV and as Professor Albus Dumbledore in the first two Harry Potter films. It also includes private memos, items from film sets, Young Munster rugby plaques and pictures as well as letters and wire communications from family and friends, arts critics, and co-performers.

UCC said the acquisition of these archives marks a new stage in the development of contemporary cultural collections at the university. UCC has plans to develop a UCC Treasures Gallery which will be a fully secure and serviced space which will provide for public display and interpretation of a variety of artefacts.