'A proud night': Cork schools celebrates pupils at annual awards

ST Patrick’s College held their annual school awards on Thursday night.

Former Cork camogie star and past pupil Linda Mellerick was the guest of honour on the night.

Brian Cronin the principal of the Cork city secondary school described Linda as a fantastic role model.

Eva Liu receives her award from The Echo columnist Linda Mellerick, at the annual awards night of St Patrick’s College, Gardiner's Hill.

“Her speech was excellent," he said. "She is a great inspiration to our current students.

"As a former past pupil, we are very proud of her. She has excelled in both her employment and sports career. She is a great role model."

Mr Cronin said the speech from the camogie great really resonated with the students.

Teaching staff members Elaine Daly and Fiona McCarthy, on duty at the annual awards night of St Patrick’s College, Gardiner's Hill.

“Linda spoke about her sporting career and her business career. She spoke about her career path. She said she started off literally on the factory floor before progressing to the role of financial controller. Her speech really resonated and held the attention of everyone in the room.”

Allana Murphy and Rebecca Walsh, at the annual awards night of St Patrick’s College, Gardiner's Hill.

A total of 60 awards were presented on the night..

“The recipients of the awards ranged from current first year to sixth year students and we also presented awards to the Leaving Certificate class of 2022 who did so well.

“We presented awards for several achievements. We presented merit awards which are generally awarded to students for being kind and co-operative around the school. There were also academic awards, sports awards and awards presented for contribution to school life."

Tomas and Margaret Szevczyk, at the annual awards night of St Patrick’s College, Gardiner's Hill.

Awards were also presented to the Junior Cycle class of 2022.

“The awards night also gives me the chance to catch up with the parents in an environment that is very positive,” said Mr Cronin. “There was a big crowd and a lovely atmosphere at the awards ceremony. It is nice to honour and recognise students for their hard work and achievements.

Lucja Lojko and Emma Wallace, attending the annual awards night of St Patrick’s College, Gardiner's Hill.

"It is also a proud night for the parents. Kids grow up so quickly that you would often underestimate how important these ceremonies are to parents.”