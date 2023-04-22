Portaloos and litter bins to be installed at Cork beauty spots for summer 

FUNDING has been allocated for the provision of 20 portaloos and a number of litter bins at several locations throughout the Carrigaline Municipal District for the summer months.

The announcement was made by Carrigaline Municipal District officer, Carol Conway at the most recent Carrigaline MD meeting.

“I would like to confirm that the portaloos will be in place from the start of June until September which is the same as last year," Ms Conway said. "We will have two portaloos in Crosshaven, Myrtleville, Church Bay, Fountainstown, Roberts Cove, Rocky Bay, Kilnagleary Car Park, Roberts Bridge Car Park, Lough Beg Beach and Ringaskiddy.”

Ms Conway said the litter bins will be installed in Carrigaline MD from Monday, May 22 until Monday, September 18.

“They will be in Fountainstown, Myrtleville, Rocky Bay, Roberts Cove, Church Bay, Crosshaven.”

Fine Gael councillor Michael Paul Murtagh welcomed the announcement.

“It is good news," he said. "They are very important. The work that has gone on over the last few years has worked very well.

"It is great to see them going in again. It makes perfect sense.”