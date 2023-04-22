Sat, 22 Apr, 2023 - 15:34

Portaloos and litter bins to be installed at Cork beauty spots for summer 

"They are very important. It makes perfect sense.”
Portaloos and litter bins to be installed at Cork beauty spots for summer 

Portaloos will be installed in Crosshaven, Myrtleville (pictured), Church Bay, Fountainstown, Roberts Cove, Rocky Bay, Kilnagleary Car Park, Roberts Bridge Car Park, Lough Beg Beach and Ringaskiddy.”

John Bohane

FUNDING has been allocated for the provision of 20 portaloos and a number of litter bins at several locations throughout the Carrigaline Municipal District for the summer months.

The announcement was made by Carrigaline Municipal District officer, Carol Conway at the most recent Carrigaline MD meeting. 

“I would like to confirm that the portaloos will be in place from the start of June until September which is the same as last year," Ms Conway said. "We will have two portaloos in Crosshaven, Myrtleville, Church Bay, Fountainstown, Roberts Cove, Rocky Bay, Kilnagleary Car Park, Roberts Bridge Car Park, Lough Beg Beach and Ringaskiddy.” 

Ms Conway said the litter bins will be installed in Carrigaline MD from Monday, May 22 until Monday, September 18. 

“They will be in Fountainstown, Myrtleville, Rocky Bay, Roberts Cove, Church Bay, Crosshaven.” 

Fine Gael councillor Michael Paul Murtagh welcomed the announcement. 

“It is good news," he said. "They are very important. The work that has gone on over the last few years has worked very well. 

"It is great to see them going in again. It makes perfect sense.”

Read More

'We are so proud': Swim in memory of Cork teen raises €177k for charity

More in this section

40 new jobs as BioMarin spends €38m expanding Cork plant  40 new jobs as BioMarin spends €38m expanding Cork plant 
'Left frustrated by party colleagues': Cork councillor leaves Green Party over Owenacurra closure 'Left frustrated by party colleagues': Cork councillor leaves Green Party over Owenacurra closure
Dunkettle diversions in place  Dunkettle diversions in place 
cork beacheslitter
<p>Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch walks free through the doors of the CCJ this week after he was acquitted of the murder of David Byrne at the Special Criminal Court. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin</p>

Gsoc officer resigns amid claims he attended party with Gerard Hutch after verdict

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"
Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless
Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more