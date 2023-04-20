Queues on Patrick's Street as Krispy Kreme opens Cork store

Cork city welcomed a new addition to the wide range of food offerings in the city this morning, as locals lined the streets ahead of the Krispy Kreme opening.

American doughnut chain, Krispy Kreme officially opened their first Cork store today, located in the former Porter newsagents on Patrick’s Street.

Michell Ndunqu and Alex Collins at the opening of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts on Patrick Street, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Sweet tooth rebels began queuing from the early morning, with the first customer having queued from 4am.

Parsa Tahir, from Cork City was first in the queue and received a €150 voucher.

Ms Tahir began queuing from 4am ahead of almost 70 other fans and waited for five hours to get his hands on the sweet treats.

"I’m really excited to be first in the queue," she told The Echo. "I had some delicious Krispy Kreme doughnuts during sampling here in Cork a few weeks ago and I couldn’t wait to get my hands on some more. I’m looking forward to sharing with my family and friends and I’m delighted Krispy Kreme has come to Cork.”

Second and third in the queue were Leonard Coughlan and Anthony Desmond who received €100 and €50.

The first 50 customers through the door also received free exclusive Krispy Kreme Cork merchandise to take away with them.

Denise Gillington from Ballyphelane was among those waiting in line outside the store.

“I’m here queuing this morning for my autistic daughter Danielle. She spotted the shop and wanted to try the doughnuts. She’s at school today so it will be a surprise for her when she get home,” she said.

Colm Monahan from Ballincollig was another Corkonian getting his sugar fix this morning before heading to work.

Three-year-old Lenore Kovacs, Wellington Road, Cork enjoying her doughnut at the opening of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts on Patrick Street, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

The Patrick’s Street shop was officially opened by self-professed Krispy Kreme super fans, an American family who made Cork there home a number of years ago.

Krispy Kreme superfan’s the McCabe Family from Midleton were on hand to officially open the shop. 11-year-old Aidan and 14-year-old Anna McCabe cut the ceremonial ribbon that marked the official as parents Kevin and Lindsay proudly watched.

Aidan McCabe said, “Krispy Kreme has been part of our family for our whole lives. For my second birthday my birthday cake was made from Krispy Kreme doughnuts because they are my absolute favourite.”

Kevin McCabe said: “We moved to Ireland from America almost two years ago as a family adventure and it’s been amazing, but one of the things we’ve really missed were Krispy Kreme doughnuts. We’re so excited a shop has now opened here because it was the one thing Cork was missing for us.”

Commenting on the Cork opening, Ireland Country Manager Declan Foley said: “We are thrilled to open our doors in Cork today, as we continue to spread the joy of our made fresh daily doughnuts just one month after Galway’s opening. It is great to now be in the south of Ireland with our 14th store opening. We are delighted to see people who have travelled across the county to be here this morning and soak up the atmosphere.”

Joshua and Angelena looking after customers at the opening of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts on Patrick Street, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Excitement and energy remained high throughout the morning with exhilarating performances from modern Irish Dance group ‘Prodijig’ and music from Cork’s 96fm.

The new Cork branch employs ten staff and is open from 9am daily.