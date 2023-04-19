Safety concerns following workplace accident at Stryker 

SIPTU has written to Stryker management seeking an urgent meeting to discuss safety concerns of workers following a workplace incident at a Stryker plant that has left a 41-year-old man with a young family fighting for his life in hospital.

A Health and Safety Authority (HSA) investigation into the incident is underway and a local TD has also called on the enterprise and trade minister to intervene.

Two men suffered suspected burns during a workplace accident at the company’s Anngrove site in Carrigtwohill on Tuesday. One of the men underwent lengthy emergency surgery and was placed on life support at Cork University Hospital (CUH).

A family member of the man who is on life support yesterday asked the people of Cork to pray for him.

They said the family received “the worst news” following the incident, during which they said the man “sustained massive burns”.

The injured man was described as “a kind, mild-mannered family man, 41 years old, with a loving wife, a baby, a young child, and a stepson who are his world”.

“He was living the perfect life until 1 o’clock yesterday,” they said in a statement to The Neil Prendeville Show on Cork’s RedFM. “His devoted parents, wife and siblings are devastated and keeping vigil at the hospital. He was in surgery until late last night and is on life support.

“Our extended family are heartbroken and feel helpless at this shocking turn of events.

"I just wanted to put the human side of the story out there, so that your listeners might keep him in their thoughts and prayers, that he will pull through, as all we have is hope and prayer.”

A second man who was injured in the incident was also taken to hospital with less serious injuries.

Siptu sector organiser Neil McGowan said “the two workers and their families are uppermost in our thoughts”.

“We will await the outcome of an investigation by the Health and Safety Authority before we comment further on the incident,” he said.

“We have today written to management seeking an urgent meeting to discuss the safety concerns of workers on the three Stryker sites in Carrigtwohill. We want to ensure that the best safety systems possible are in place across the sites.”

Siptu organiser Allen Dillon added: “Our members have previously raised health and safety concerns and we have been seeking engagement with management on these matters since 2019. We want to take a collaborative approach in order to ensure the safest possible environment for all workers on the Cork sites.”

Cork East TD Sean Sherlock said: “We want to ensure that workers are working in a safe environment. Siptu are now calling for a meeting with management and I absolutely support that. This is an IDA-backed company.

"I do believe that the minister needs to intervene with Stryker to ensure that we can continue to maintain jobs and ensure that workers have a safe working environment.”

Yesterday evening, the Health and Safety Authority told The Echo the investigation into the incident is ongoing, with no further information available.

Emergency services including Cork County Fire Service, the National Ambulance Service, and gardaí responded to the scene on Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for Stryker confirmed to The Echo on Tuesday that two people were transferred to hospital following the incident and all others were safely evacuated from the facility.

The spokesperson said the incident was “managed by our emergency response team with support from local emergency services”.

“We’re committed to a safe and healthy work environment at all of our facilities,” said the spokesperson.

“We’re working closely with the authorities to investigate the incident.”

A medical equipment manufacturer, Stryker has more than 4,100 employees across its six Cork sites.

Stryker was asked for comment on the statements made by Siptu and Mr Sherlock.