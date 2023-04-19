Safety concerns following workplace accident at Stryker 

A Health and Safety Authority (HSA) investigation into the incident is underway and a local TD has also called on the enterprise and trade minister to intervene.
Two men suffered suspected burns during a workplace accident at the company’s Anngrove site in Carrigtwohill on Tuesday. One of the men underwent lengthy emergency surgery and was placed on life support at Cork University Hospital (CUH).
A family member of the man who is on life support yesterday asked the people of Cork to pray for him.
They said the family received “the worst news” following the incident, during which they said the man “sustained massive burns”.
The injured man was described as “a kind, mild-mannered family man, 41 years old, with a loving wife, a baby, a young child, and a stepson who are his world”.