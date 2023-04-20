Thu, 20 Apr, 2023 - 07:00

Join Olympian Rob Heffernan on walk for Down Syndrome Centre Cork

In Now in its second year, the Challenge 21 event will see participants walk, jog, or run a 21km distance from Haulbowline to Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday, June 18
Olympian Rob Heffernan with Harry Brassel, Freya Desmond and Joey Corbett launching Challenge 21 for the Down Syndrome Centre Cork. Picture: Darragh Kane

Breda Graham

IRISH champion race walker and Olympian Rob Heffernan is calling on people to join him on a fun and rewarding fitness challenge this summer in aid of the Down Syndrome Centre Cork.

In its second year, the Challenge 21 event will see participants walk, jog, or run a 21km distance from Haulbowline to Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday, June 18.

Funds raised will go to supporting vital services for children with Down syndrome in Cork. The Down Syndrom Centre on Forge Hill supports more than 150 children and their families, and is wholly reliant on the generosity of the public and local businesses.

The Challenge 21 event, which is sponsored by Green Rebel Marine, is the equivalent distance of a half marathon, and will take approximately three to four hours at a brisk walking pace. The 21km distance symbolises the extra chromosome that causes the genetic condition that is Down syndrome.

Commenting at the launch of Challenge 21, Rob Heffernan said he is “delighted” to get to combine his love for activity and all things Cork in aid of the Down Syndrome Centre Cork, which receives no government funding but is “so passionate about providing the best start in life for their children”.

Cork mother, Cathy Halpin, recalled an “immense fear of the unknown” when her son Finn was born during lockdown in May, 2020, and described the support from the centre has been “invaluable”.

“When I came across the Down Syndrome Centre Cork, I couldn’t believe how lucky and fortunate we were to have this facility in Cork,” she said.

Last year, more than 300 people took part in the challenge and this year, organisers are hoping the wider public will get on board.

Any businesses interested in partnering on the event can contact the centre manager by emailing Lisa@dsccork.ie. For more information or to register, visit C21.eventbrite.ie.

