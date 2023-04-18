Investigation underway after accident at Stryker puts two in hospital

The incident, during which it is understood that one person suffered burns while working on equipment that was located on the roof, occurred at the company’s Anngrove site in Carrigtwohill this afternoon.
Emergency services, including Cork County Fire Service, responded to a call at approximately 1.15pm.
A spokesperson for Stryker confirmed tothat two people were transferred to hospital following the incident, and all others were safely evacuated from the facility.
The company spokesperson said the incident was “managed by our emergency response team with support from local emergency services”.
A man, who is aged in his early 40s, sustained serious injuries during the incident and was rushed to Cork University Hospital (CUH), gardaí confirmed.