Investigation underway after accident at Stryker puts two in hospital

Tue, 18 Apr, 2023 - 21:35

A spokesperson for Stryker said: "We're committed to a safe and healthy work environment at all of our facilities." 
The incident, during which it is understood that one person suffered burns while working on equipment that was located on the roof, occurred at the company’s Anngrove site in Carrigtwohill this afternoon. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Breda Graham and John Bohane

A Health and Safety Authority (HSA) investigation is underway after two people, one of whom has been seriously injured, were hospitalised following a workplace incident at a Stryker facility in East Cork.

The incident, during which it is understood that one person suffered burns while working on equipment that was located on the roof, occurred at the company’s Anngrove site in Carrigtwohill this afternoon.

Emergency services, including Cork County Fire Service, responded to a call at approximately 1.15pm.

A spokesperson for Stryker confirmed to The Echo that two people were transferred to hospital following the incident, and all others were safely evacuated from the facility.

The company spokesperson said the incident was “managed by our emergency response team with support from local emergency services”.

A man, who is aged in his early 40s, sustained serious injuries during the incident and was rushed to Cork University Hospital (CUH), gardaí confirmed.

“Gardaí and emergency services were alerted following an accident at an industrial unit in Carrigtwohill, County Cork,” a garda spokesperson told The Echo. 

“A man in his early 40s was removed from the scene by ambulance to Cork University Hospital. His injuries are understood to be serious.”

Gardaí also said the scene was preserved for examination. A statement issued by Cork County Fire Service read: “Midleton Fire Brigade received a call to assist with a medical emergency in Stryker Anngrove IDA Business Park, Carrigtwohill at 13.09 today [Tuesday].

“It was reported that one person had suffered burns while working on equipment which was located on the roof and that the fire was out. 

"One fire appliance and an emergency tender responded from Midleton Fire Station.”

A spokesperson for the Health and Safety Authority, responsible for the enforcement of workplace health and safety law and the implementation of a number of chemicals regulations, said it is aware of the incident and has “launched [an] investigation” into the incident. 

A spokesperson for Stryker said: “We’re committed to a safe and healthy work environment at all of our facilities. 

"We’re working closely with the authorities to investigate the incident.”

A medical equipment manufacturer, Stryker has over 4,100 employees across its six Cork-based sites. Its Anngrove site, officially opened in 2016, is one of the largest 3D printing facilities in the world, and is also the world headquarters of the AMagine Institute which develops breakthrough technologies from early research and development to support the full commercial launch and scaling across a broad portfolio of products and services.

