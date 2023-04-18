LATEST: A man in his early forties was rushed to Cork University Hospital early this afternoon after sustaining serious injuries in an accident at the Stryker facility in East Cork.

Emergency services were called to an industrial unit at the site shortly after 1.15pm.

"Gardaí and Emergency Services were alerted following an accident at an industrial unit in Carrigtwohill, County Cork," a garda spokesperson told The Echo.

"A man in his early 40s was removed from the scene by Ambulance to Cork University Hospital. His injuries are understood to be serious."

Gardaí also said the scene is preserved for examination and the HSA has been notified.

EARLIER: An individual has been seriously injured in a workplace incident at the Stryker facility in East Cork today.

Emergency services are currently at the scene at the Stryker facility in Carrigtwohill.

A garda spokesperson confirmed one person has sustained a serious injury.

“Gardaí from Midleton and Carrigtwohill are currently at the scene. It happened in an industrial premises so there are no diversions in place.

"A person is seriously injured.”

Three units from Midleton Fire Brigade are currently at the scene, having responded to an emergency call at 1.09pm.

