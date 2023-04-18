Tue, 18 Apr, 2023 - 15:46

LATEST: Man (40s) rushed to hospital after accident at Stryker this afternoon 

One person has been seriously injured following a workplace incident that occurred at the Stryker facility.
LATEST: Man (40s) rushed to hospital after accident at Stryker this afternoon 

Emergency services are currently at the scene at the Stryker facility in Carrigtwohill. File picture

John Bohane

LATEST: A man in his early forties was rushed to Cork University Hospital early this afternoon after sustaining serious injuries in an accident at the Stryker facility in East Cork. 

Emergency services were called to an industrial unit at the site shortly after 1.15pm. 

"Gardaí and Emergency Services were alerted following an accident at an industrial unit in Carrigtwohill, County Cork," a garda spokesperson told The Echo. 

"A man in his early 40s was removed from the scene by Ambulance to Cork University Hospital. His injuries are understood to be serious." 

Gardaí also said the scene is preserved for examination and the HSA has been notified.

EARLIER: An individual has been seriously injured in a workplace incident at the Stryker facility in East Cork today. 

Emergency services are currently at the scene at the Stryker facility in Carrigtwohill. 

A garda spokesperson confirmed one person has sustained a serious injury. 

“Gardaí from Midleton and Carrigtwohill are currently at the scene. It happened in an industrial premises so there are no diversions in place. 

"A person is seriously injured.” 

Three units from Midleton Fire Brigade are currently at the scene, having responded to an emergency call at 1.09pm.

More to follow.

Read More

Cork-based mother had to travel to Poland after ex-partner abducted their child, court hears

More in this section

Law and justice concept Cork-based mother had to travel to Poland after ex-partner abducted their child, court hears
Hospital surgery corridor Trolley crisis 'out of control' says INMO as overcrowding at Cork hospitals reaches all-time high
wooden judge on book on the desk Man jailed after row over entry into Cork city casino
First-ever survey of walking, wheeling and cycling in Cork Metropolitan Area to be undertaken

First-ever survey of walking, wheeling and cycling in Cork Metropolitan Area to be undertaken

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"
Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless
Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more