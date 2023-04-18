Wild Youth to play Cork Pride Festival

CORK Pride has announced Ireland’s Eurovision 2023 stars Wild Youth as its headline act for its ‘Party at the Port’, which will close out the 2023 Cork LGBT+ Pride Festival.

The band behind ‘We Are One’ will be performing just two months after representing Ireland at the annual pop spectacular, this year to be held in Liverpool.

Speaking about the 2023 Cork Pride Festival, Clive Davis, Chairperson at Cork Pride said: “We are thrilled to have Wild Youth as our headline act for this year’s Cork Pride parade afterparty. Over the years, the Cork LGBT+ Pride Festival has grown significantly in terms of attendance, popularity and success, and this year we aim to continue this trend.”

Last year, the 2022 Pride Parade drew a crowd of almost 15,000 people, while the overall attendance for events across the week was over 30,000.

Beginning on Sunday, July 30, the curtain will come down on Sunday, August 6, with the full festival line-up to be announced in the coming weeks.