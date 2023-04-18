Plans for overhaul of Carrigaline town centre enter final stages

AN official with Cork County Council said it is hoped to launch the final planning stage for the Urban Design Plans for the Carrigaline Town Centre project in mid to late May.

Cork County Council also envisage that they could be advertising a tender for construction of the project in the final quarter of this year.

The answer was provided by Tim O’Herlihy, a Senior Executive Engineer with Cork County Council following a motion from Fianna Fáil councillor Seamus McGrath at Monday’s Carrigaline Municipal District Meeting.

Cllr McGrath requested an approximate timeline for all the stages of the Carrigaline Town Centre project.

Mr O’Herlihy said Cork County Council hope to advertise for a tender for construction in the fourth quarter of this year.

“Subject to approval of elected members it is hoped to launch the Part 8 for this project mid to late May. Once Part 8 is approved the project will proceed to detail design and tender documents.

"It is envisaged that Cork County Council could be in a position to advertise a tender for construction of this project in Q4 2023,” he said.

“It is envisaged that Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF) support of €2M will be forthcoming for this project under a future Category A URDF allocation,” said Mr O’Herlihy.

“In accordance with Capital Works Management Framework Project Governance and Public Spending Code Compliance requirements, a contract will only be awarded for construction works once funding is in place. To date the project has received approval for Category B URDF funding (Design). A more detailed programme and updated costs will be available upon completion of Part 8.“

FOOTBRIDGE

The senior executive engineer however said the proposed pedestrian footbridge across the river was removed from the project.

“In advance of finalising revised Part 8 planning documents, CCC met with Office of Public Works in November 2022 regarding Section 50 licence for the proposed footbridge.

"From discussion with OPW and based on TPREP modelling of river flood levels, the bridge would need to be 1m above the proposed plaza level and 1.4m above the footpath on Strand Road. Demountable barriers would not be accepted.

“CCC assessed the ramps required to integrate the proposed footbridge into the design. Incorporation of appropriate ramps would mean anyone choosing the proposed bridge would have to walk a longer distance from Mount Rivers to Main Street than taking the existing Main Street Bridge.

"Taking cognisance of proposed pedestrian mobility works on both Main Street bridge and works on Bother Guidel bridge, a decision was taken in February to remove the pedestrian bridge from the project,” he added.

Cllr McGrath welcomed the news that the project will be going to Part 8 shortly. “It is a positive update. To indicate that we will be going to Part 8 shortly is very welcome. To also see the references to construction included possibly towards the end of this year would be very positive if that comes to pass.

"The funding from the URDF scheme sounds promising in terms of additional funding coming for the project. We want to see this happening because there are a lot of things hinging on it. Hopefully, we can adhere to this timeline as indicated in the report.”