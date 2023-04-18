Tue, 18 Apr, 2023 - 11:13

Cork man caught with drugs for fourth time jailed

The 33-year-old pleaded guilty to having the drug for his own use
Daniel Jackson pleaded guilty to the offence of having heroin (Diamorphine) for his own use.

Liam Heylin

A Cork man who was caught with drugs for the fourth time was jailed for two months.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said, “On May 13 2022 the accused was searched at the Bridewell garda station. A quantity of diamorphine was found on his person,” Sgt. Davis said.

The 33-year-old from Immal Court, The Glen, Cork, pleaded guilty to having the drug for his own use.

Sgt. Davis said the accused had 17 previous convictions including three counts for having drugs for his own use.

